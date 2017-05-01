Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

No Nazi's in 2017 Kiev? Ukraine Thinks You are a Moron or a Fascist

Handsome old Nazi with up and coming Ukie nazi
(Image by George Eliason)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Ukraine is having its coming out party in 2017. It's a real trans' democratic affair.

The flower of European values and democracy Petr Poroshenko, championed by Ukrainian ethnic Victoria Nuland as a model, has declared 2017 the Year of the UPA (Ukrainian Insurgent Army).

Back in the wild and wooly 1930s to mid-40s, the Ukrainian nationalists UPA made a name for themselves as some of the most brutal prison guards and soldiers the German's had next to the Ustashe and Albanians in the Balkans.

In February 2017, Poroshenko started the festivities by putting up a memorial at the site of World War II's first Holocaust. The first massacre of the Holocaust was in Kiev, Ukraine at Babi Yar. The massacre was committed by the OUN Ukrainian nationalists.

Instead of the promised Holocaust Remembrance Memorial, he promised to spend millions on, Poroshenko put up a memorial to the Killers of the Jewish people at Babi Yar. In his defense, Poroshenko ONLY promised to put up a memorial commemorating the massacre. So I guess this counts.

This monument at the Babi Yar Holocaust site was in honor of OUNb poet, publisher, and propagandist Olena Teliha.

Ukraine's nazis celebrate Holocaust Nazi
(Image by George Eliason)   Permission   Details   DMCA

As you can see, the who's who of Ukrainian nationalist society turned out to honor the victims...uhmm...mass murderer heroine. From Vitali Klitschko to the Patriarch of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine Filaret, and even Pravy Sektor were accounted for. Many EuroMaidan activists were there.

Honoring Holocaust victims in Ukraine is as easy as putting up a statue to their killers. The US Embassy reaction was timely and predictable.

According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) "The embassy celebrated the legacy of Olena Teliha Wednesday in a Facebook post that designated her one of the "women who inspire Ukraine" in connection with "Women's History Month".

Teliha was an activist for the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, or OUN, which fought during the first half of the 20th century against Soviet domination. Leaders of OUN briefly collaborated with Nazi occupation forces before turning against them. Teliha was executed at the age of 35 at Babi Yar in Kiev, where the Nazis also murdered tens of thousands of Jews."

The US Embassy sees the propagandist, Holocaust justifier and OUN murderer as a model of femininity.

The "briefly collaborated" part of the statement is the head scratcher of the decade. The OUN and subsequent UPA were collaborating with Nazi Germany from the beginning to the end of WWII. OUNb members, leaders, and American ethnics plotted to assassinate sitting president Franklin Delano Roosevelt hoping his successor would bring the US into the war on the Axis side.

When Ukrainian nationalist scholar Taras Kuzio interviewed Slava Stetsko, she said she was in Berlin in 1945 negotiating with Hitler hoping he would fund more armies. Stetsko's husband was the best friend of and second in command to the OUNb Nazi leader Stepan Bandera.

I'm inclined to believe the mass murdering genocidist when they admit this kind of thing over the State Department employee looking to justify it. But, it was only 33,000 Jewish victims this time, so no biggie, right?

George Eliason is an American journalist that lives and works in Donbass. He has been interviewed by and provided analysis for RT, the BBC, and Press-TV. His articles have been published in the Security Assistance Monitor, Washingtons Blog, (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

George Eliason

Do the children of war criminals get to justify the crimes? Do they get to devalue the relatives of the victims?

Welcome to Ukraine where US sponsorships answers a resounding yes to both questions.

