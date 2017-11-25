

Change the culture for the sake of women and men.

"What did I do? How did I screw up again? What is it about me? Why am I so weak and pathetic?"

Those are some of the things I wondered every time I was sexually harassed, molested, or raped.

"Well, it was only boob touching, it was only rubbing my bum, it was only uncomfortable sex, it wasn't me screaming and fighting and getting punched and stuff."

Those are some of the things I said if loved ones encouraged me to tell, to bring the incidents to the attention of grown-ups or authorities. Those are some of the things we said to each other when talking about the incidents that happened to most of us.

"No means no. Even if you think it's a game, even if nobody is screaming, no means no. Every time. Not only that, you need to get permission. You need to be told yes. Every time."

