Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

No Means No - And Even More You Need Permission

From flickr.com: Change the culture for the sake of women and men.
Change the culture for the sake of women and men.
(Image by -Jeffrey-)
"What did I do? How did I screw up again? What is it about me? Why am I so weak and pathetic?"

Those are some of the things I wondered every time I was sexually harassed, molested, or raped.

"Well, it was only boob touching, it was only rubbing my bum, it was only uncomfortable sex, it wasn't me screaming and fighting and getting punched and stuff."

Those are some of the things I said if loved ones encouraged me to tell, to bring the incidents to the attention of grown-ups or authorities. Those are some of the things we said to each other when talking about the incidents that happened to most of us.

"No means no. Even if you think it's a game, even if nobody is screaming, no means no. Every time. Not only that, you need to get permission. You need to be told yes. Every time."

As the mother of four wonderful teenage boys Tsara spends a lot of time figuring out who she is so she can teach her sons to do the same.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Tsara Shelton

(Member since May 23, 2011)


  New Content

I didn't want to share another #MeToo story. Not because I don't have one (I have many) and not because I don't think it's valuable to share the stories and feelings involved. But, rather, because all of my stories are already being told by women around the world.

(Also, admittedly, I do share those stories in various places and for various reasons.)

I honestly didn't know I had more to learn regarding this issue. But I've been surprised to discover that I did. I wasn't aware how common it is for people to shrug sexual abuse and harassment off. I assumed I was particularly pathetic and alone when I had this habit. I also didn't realize how common it is to be continually traumatized by the abuse. I honestly thought I was a weak person for being hurt and frightened by it all.

I wonder if I'll ever be done learning about the layers of hurt this rape culture has caused men and women?

For now, though, I want to focus on fixing. On discussing and discovering answers. I invite you to join me.

~Tsara

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 25, 2017 at 3:07:53 AM

Author 0
