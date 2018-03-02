This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

New huge wave of 'China bashing' is once again rolling from Europe and North America. Its water is filthy and murky. It tries to smear everything about the present Chinese system: from its own and unique democratic model, to its leadership, as well as the political, economic and social system.

I am periodically reminded that every year, just before China's annual two sessions, there will be rising voices declaring that the People's Congress play the role of rubber stamps, and China's democracy can't truly represent the people.

Criticism of the Chinese system sometimes comes from within the country, but more often it arrives from abroad. Even local critics are usually deeply influenced by the foreign perceptions.

China is often 'analyzed' and judged strictly by the Western norms and rules, and that is chauvinistic and amazingly patronizing.

My friend and colleague Jeff J. Brown, a leading expect on China, author of a book China Is Communist Damn It! wrote indignantly in his recent essay "Western Racism and Hypocrisy Foaming at The Mouth Over China's Constitutional Changes":

So-called "China experts" are piling on with all kinds of doomsday the-sky-is-falling scenarios" President Xi Jinping is being portrayed as megalomaniac, power hungry tyrant. His 1.4 billion citizens respectfully disagree. This whole Western charade exudes the worst hypocrisy and at its core, racism. When was the last time the mainstream media got into a snit because a Western country changed its laws? In 2001, where was Western propaganda when George W. Bush & Co. forever destroyed any semblance of the US Constitution conferring civil and human rights to its citizens, when a false flag 9/11 gun was held to the heads of every congressman and senator, to sign the Orwellian named "Patriot" Act -- literally in the middle of the night, never having a chance to read it? America's corporate whore media was right there, screaming, Sign it! Save us! Protect us! This is how corrupt, Western "democracy" "works"

A distinct Turkish professor Tugrul Keskin, from Shanghai University in China, calls recent trends in the West simply and correctly: Chinaphobia.

*****

For decades and centuries, in the West, Chinese people suffered from spiteful racism and discrimination. In the United States, Chinese migrants were ridiculed and humiliated at best, and physically liquidated at worst. European powers attacked, occupied, divided and destroyed China, even succeeding in ransacking Beijing.

I wrote entire books (including Exposing Lies Of The Empire) and numerous essays, in which I argued that China, with thousands of years of tremendous history and culture, has undeniable right to be defined and judged by its own people and by its own measures.

But now let's talk about democracy.

First of all, the expression democracy is derived from Greek language. It loosely means 'rule of the people'. It doesn't stipulate that a truly democratic country has to follow a Western multi-party/corporate model, or more concretely, a model in which big corporations and 'powerful individuals' are financing political campaigns (while backing the candidates), and de facto selecting the governments.

In the West, and in its 'client states', most of the ordinary people are destined to serve the corporate interests, and the government is there to make sure that they do not break 'the rules'.

China simply cannot follow such model. Chinese people fought hard for their independence, they struggled during the great revolutionary war, and all this in order to create a system which would be serving the people. After great sacrifices, people of China achieved their goal. The system is theirs, it exists in order to improve their lives. It is not perfect, far from it, but it is rapidly evolving into perhaps the most humane system on our Planet.

