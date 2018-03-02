Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

No Matter What the Western Propaganda Says, Chinese Democracy is Alive and Well!

By       Message Andre Vltchek       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/2/18

Author 508754

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.


Xi Jinping
(Image by from Wikipedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

New huge wave of 'China bashing' is once again rolling from Europe and North America. Its water is filthy and murky. It tries to smear everything about the present Chinese system: from its own and unique democratic model, to its leadership, as well as the political, economic and social system.

I am periodically reminded that every year, just before China's annual two sessions, there will be rising voices declaring that the People's Congress play the role of rubber stamps, and China's democracy can't truly represent the people.

Criticism of the Chinese system sometimes comes from within the country, but more often it arrives from abroad. Even local critics are usually deeply influenced by the foreign perceptions.

China is often 'analyzed' and judged strictly by the Western norms and rules, and that is chauvinistic and amazingly patronizing.

- Advertisement -

My friend and colleague Jeff J. Brown, a leading expect on China, author of a book China Is Communist Damn It! wrote indignantly in his recent essay "Western Racism and Hypocrisy Foaming at The Mouth Over China's Constitutional Changes":

So-called "China experts" are piling on with all kinds of doomsday the-sky-is-falling scenarios" President Xi Jinping is being portrayed as megalomaniac, power hungry tyrant. His 1.4 billion citizens respectfully disagree.

This whole Western charade exudes the worst hypocrisy and at its core, racism. When was the last time the mainstream media got into a snit because a Western country changed its laws? In 2001, where was Western propaganda when George W. Bush & Co. forever destroyed any semblance of the US Constitution conferring civil and human rights to its citizens, when a false flag 9/11 gun was held to the heads of every congressman and senator, to sign the Orwellian named "Patriot" Act -- literally in the middle of the night, never having a chance to read it? America's corporate whore media was right there, screaming, Sign it! Save us! Protect us! This is how corrupt, Western "democracy" "works" ""

- Advertisement -

A distinct Turkish professor Tugrul Keskin, from Shanghai University in China, calls recent trends in the West simply and correctly: Chinaphobia.

*****

For decades and centuries, in the West, Chinese people suffered from spiteful racism and discrimination. In the United States, Chinese migrants were ridiculed and humiliated at best, and physically liquidated at worst. European powers attacked, occupied, divided and destroyed China, even succeeding in ransacking Beijing.

I wrote entire books (including Exposing Lies Of The Empire) and numerous essays, in which I argued that China, with thousands of years of tremendous history and culture, has undeniable right to be defined and judged by its own people and by its own measures.

But now let's talk about democracy.

First of all, the expression democracy is derived from Greek language. It loosely means 'rule of the people'. It doesn't stipulate that a truly democratic country has to follow a Western multi-party/corporate model, or more concretely, a model in which big corporations and 'powerful individuals' are financing political campaigns (while backing the candidates), and de facto selecting the governments.

- Advertisement -

In the West, and in its 'client states', most of the ordinary people are destined to serve the corporate interests, and the government is there to make sure that they do not break 'the rules'.

China simply cannot follow such model. Chinese people fought hard for their independence, they struggled during the great revolutionary war, and all this in order to create a system which would be serving the people. After great sacrifices, people of China achieved their goal. The system is theirs, it exists in order to improve their lives. It is not perfect, far from it, but it is rapidly evolving into perhaps the most humane system on our Planet.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Andre Vltchek is a philosopher, novelist, filmmaker and investigative journalist. He has covered wars and conflicts in dozens of countries. Three of his latest books are his tribute to "The Great October Socialist Revolution" a revolutionary novel "Aurora" and a bestselling work of political non-fiction: "Exposing Lies Of The Empire ". View his other books here . (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump-- In North Korea You Will Be Murdering Human Beings!

In Bangkok-- "NO SPEAK YOUR LANGUAGE, SPEAK THAI OR DIE!"

Lebanon -- Should it be Devil, Deep Blue Sea" or Russia?

Why I Reject Western Courts and Justice

Love Vs. Pornography, Revolution vs. Passivity

Attack Against Syria and the Region Speaking Up

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 