No, I Really Don't Care Much About Donald Trump's Sex Life. Here's Why.

From commons.wikimedia.org: Family trump in the Easter Egg Roll (cropped) {MID-222111}
Family trump in the Easter Egg Roll (cropped)
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
n October of 2016, a Wall Street Journal article claims, Donald Trump's lawyer paid $130,000 to buy the silence of Stephanie Clifford, better known to viewers of adult films, at any rate as "Stormy Daniels." Daniels, it's alleged, was set to tell the story of a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump on Good Morning America and in Slate.

Now-president Trump and Daniels deny (through the attorney) both the encounter and the alleged payoff, but as I write this In Touch magazine now claims to have the true scoop. In 2011, the magazine claims, Daniels described the encounter in an interview and passed a lie detector test to substantiate her story.

Pretty juicy, I guess ... but is anyone really surprised? Does this particular story tell us anything we didn't already know about Donald Trump? More importantly, does it tell us anything we didn't already know about Donald Trump before the 2016 presidential election?

Trump has been married three times. His second marriage was to Marla Maples, with whom his affair while still married to his first wife, Ivana Trump, had been covered in excruciating detail in the American press.

Around the time of the alleged payoff to Daniels, a tape of Trump from before the alleged encounter (and from around the time he married Melania Trump) came to light in which Trump was heard bragging about his pursuit of a married woman and that "I don't even wait. And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything ... Grab them by the ..."

I'm sure you can fill in the blank there, which is pretty much my whole point: Is this latest bit really informative?

By Election Day -- November 8, 2016 -- everyone who wanted to know the truth about Donald Trump's sex life, marital foibles, etc. had received a crash course on them.

And then America voted.

Case closed.

Those who voted for Trump believed his denials (and will presumably continue to disbelieve them no matter how many breathless exclusives follow this one), or voted for him in spite of what they knew (and would likely do so again), or just didn't consider the issue important (and probably still don't).

Those who voted against Trump because of their perceptions of how he treats women or how honest he is when it comes to, among other things, marital vows can feel smug and affirmed, I guess, but their minds were likewise already made up and are almost certainly going to stay made up.

As American philosopher and psychologist William James is (perhaps apocryphally) said to have noted, "a difference which makes no difference is no difference at all." The addition of the Stormy Daniels story to the legend of Donald Trump is that kind of difference.

 

opednews.com

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jun 5, 2005)


  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

actually, there are new revelations that make him a 600 pound pig instead of a 300 pound one. But a pig is still a pig, whatever the weight.


pigs wearing lipstick and the OLD SOCIAL DISEASE of FAKE CHRISTIANITY AND FALSE AMERICANISM, scott richard
(Image by torbakhopper) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018 at 7:09:45 PM

Author 0
Thomas Knapp

Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012)


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content
Fair point.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018 at 7:20:05 PM

Author 0
Don Smith

Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009)


  New Content

Just because voters elected him doesn't mean that they made they right choice or that Trump is off the hook -- especially Trump engaged in sexual harassment or sexual assault.

Some of those people who in the past gave Trump a pass may be inclined to be less forgiving as more details emerge.

You seem too eager to excuse his behavior, which was likely as bad as, or worse than, the behavior of other politicians and celebrities who resigned because of their sexual missteps.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018 at 11:55:26 PM

Author 0
Thomas Knapp

Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012)


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

I'm not "eager to excuse his behavior." I'm just pointing out that everyone knew about his behavior before they voted.


I'd love to see Trump gone -- impeached and removed for any of several unconstitutional things he's done.


Instead, everyone seems to want to focus on the evidenceless "Russiagate" probe and who he might have had sex with. It's dumb and it almost certainly won't work, any more than Whitewater or Monica worked to get Bill Clinton out of office.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 18, 2018 at 12:36:22 AM

Author 0
Don Smith

Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009)


Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

Russiagate is not evidenceless! Politfact is convinced it's for real. In fact, they listed the denial of Russigate as the "biggest lie of the year" for 2017.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 18, 2018 at 6:20:41 AM

Author 0
Kenneth Morris

Author 506896

(Member since Oct 15, 2016)


  New Content

I agree with the thesis--and am not surprised. I assume that the billionaire coughed up the money to bed lots of women, and really don't care.

However, I partially disagree that "those who voted for Trump believed his denials." Some probably did, but my guess is others thought, "Go for it Donald, hell, I would."

The important thing about Trump is that what most people disapprove of, many of his supporters approve of. They'd like to score with porn actresses too, wish they had the $130,000 to silence them, and live vicariously through a guy who does.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 18, 2018 at 3:46:48 AM

Author 0
