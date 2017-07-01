This is a reprint from NewsBred.



Hindu-Muslims must learn from history

(Image by Pixabay) Permission Details DMCA



Nathuram Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi on 30th January 1948. We also know the provocation was Gandhi's insistence to newly-formed Indian government that Pakistan be paid the obligated Rs.55 crores from the treasury.

Godse's full statement in his trial was banned for 20 years till the Bombay High Court lifted it in 1968. It bears a reminder now for both Hindus and Muslims lest a similar communal frenzy overtakes the nation in our lifetimes, abetted by forces who don't have the interests of Muslims, certainly not of Hindus, and most definitely not of the nation we know as India.

Godse believed Muslims were appeased by Gandhi at the cost of Hindus. He cited several instances such as Khilafat Movement in the early 20s; the move to separate Sind from Bombay presidency in 1928; Mahatma's "neither support nor opposition" to the Government of India Act of 1935 which allowed elections on communal lines and prepared the way for the horrific Partition; and the Great Calcutta Killings and Noakhali Riots where lakhs of Hindu men and women paid with their lives and honour.

The Muslim League feared Hindu domination. Hinduphobia was built upon by Jinnah and other leaders of the Muslim League, abetted by British policy of "divide-and-rule." Gandhi's desire for a united front of Hindus and Muslims against British never materialized. His doctrine of Ahimsa didn't work. It only caused rivers of blood to flow in front of his eyes. His turned out to be violent pacifism.

MODERN TIMES: Muslim viewpoint

Fast forward to modern times. Muslims perceive a hostile climate against their lives and food habits abetted by the central BJP government. They don't stop to question:

(a)if BJP indeed is communal how come it doesn't react to hundreds of Hindu killings in Kerala and Bengal ? Why Advani's Ayodhya's rath-yatra was completely bloodless;

(b)How come its first act was to provide new subsidy to Islamic schools;

(c)If BJP indeed was fundmanetalist, how come the most strident Hindu voices such as Arun Shourie and Dr. Subramanium Swamy were never inducted in the Cabinet?

(d)Every time a stray voice, such as Sakshi Maharaj or Jyoti Niranjan go extreme, the government most vehemently come down on it;

HINDU VIEWPOINT

Hindus have their own grouse.

(a)Hindus pride in their religion is termed as "bigotry";

(b)Hindus can't come to terms with Ayodhya where Rajiv Gandhi himself had allowed Hindus to worship in 1986 and where all the eminent historians, such as Romila Thapar and Irfan Habib were shown to be manipulating history and archeology by the three-member jury;

Next Page 1 | 2