Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments, In Series: April the Giraffe
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

No Foolin', April the Giraffe Ready to Calve on Live Cam: UPDATED

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Interesting 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 3/31/17

Become a Fan
  (81 fans)
- Advertisement -

UPDATE: 04.02.17: April the Giraffe's followers can now sign up for text alerts on her progress.

UPDATE 04.01.17: From April the Giraffe's Facebook page: "Keepers and Vet have been on site - report is that April continues to be out of normal behavior and show signs of contractions. We are not announcing active labor at this time - as we will wait until there is NO QUESTION - to ensure our followers know to hunker down and wait!"

- Advertisement -

Last night they posted, "It looks like we will have an April Fools baby! Who could have ever predicted this, unfolding as it has. The perfect ending. April - waited for April!"

Live stream video with live commenting added is here.

Giraffes do not show signs of labor because in the wild, this would make them vulnerable. Sometimes the first obvious visual signs are the breaking of the water or even a set of front hooves emerging from the birth canal. However, April's veterinarian report which was also posted last night, follows:

"Here are the signs that I'm happy to be seeing: significant changes to her "back end" including vulvar swelling, laxity and a thick, gooey discharge. Mammary development including milk let-down and some occasional dripping. Her behavior has changed drastically from yesterday to today. She is less engaging, hesitant to eat her feed (and treats) and unresponsive to a lot of various stimuli. You will also see her do a few things including standing and staring off into space as well as stretching her neck and back legs. If you watch carefully you will see her abdominal wall tense up during those episodes. You'll also see a lot more squinting and just odd behavior. Also important to note is the amount and size of her fecal output. Everything she is doing is surely pointing to her going into labor soon. - Not much has changed from the morning but I suspect she will go quickly."

- Advertisement -




April and Oliver, giraffes at Animal Adventure Park
(Image by Animal Adventure Park)   Permission   Details   DMCA

No foolin.'

April is a 15-year-old pregnant giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY. She's been an internet sensation since OpEdNews posted the first article in February when birth seemed immanent and a live cam went up. The live feed has had 15 million views on YouTube with over 100,000 viewers at times.

The park notes, "Many of our animal ambassadors are from rescue situations & surrenders! Ask our staff, we would love to share their story with you!"

- Advertisement -

As giraffe gestation is 15 months, and since the exact time of fertilization may not be known, it's hard to pinpoint a delivery date. As March moved along, it began to appear that April could be waiting to calve til, well, April.

On Friday morning, March 31, her keepers noted:

The staff have been onsite with April all morning, Dr Tim was called and onsite within minutes. All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight - we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition.

At birth, the calf emerges front feet first, then its head is born, and it drops about six feet to the ground, which serves the purposes of severing the umbilical cord and encouraging the newborn to breathe. The calf will typically begin to stand and walk within minutes of being born, and may be running by the end of the day!

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Interesting 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.merylannbutler.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
Series: "April the Giraffe"

Live Cam: Laboring Giraffe About to Give Birth (Article) (# of views) 02/26/2017
View All 2 Articles in "April the Giraffe"
Total Views for the Series: 5063   

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 