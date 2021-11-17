 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

No Difference between the Parties?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 67992
Message Dan Cooper

"There's no difference between Republicans and Democrats. The parties are the same."

No, they are not.

And neither are the TV networks that seemingly represent the two adversarial political components. Recently, on left-leaning MSNBC, Rachel Maddow used the expression, "proverbially pregnant." People on the right don't talk like that. They hate terminology like this. But they don't just hate it. Many are incapable of thought deep enough to come up with such erudite expressions.

Let's compare MSNBC to far more heavily right-dominant Fox News. Maddow earned a Rhodes Scholar doctorate in political science, from Oxford University. Compare that to Alan Colmes (Fox News; Bachelor's degree, Hofstra University) and Sean Hannity (Fox; college dropout).

But this goes well beyond educational qualifications. Let's look at what the purveyors of political issues and motives are feeding their eagerly receptive constituents. GOP politicians in Washington are pushing doubt about the science of climate change, pushing the repeal of health care instead of its improvement, and ignoring violent insurrection, which they prefer to think of as not even violent, let alone an insurrection. What are they actively working on? That would be redistricting to advantage Republicans, state voter-restriction laws to advantage Republicans, the promotion of voter-fraud lies to discourage voting and advantage Republicans, and ignoring if not actively promoting radical extremism. Trumpism is still just fine with them, because they know there are enough lackeys who will buy this unfortunate trend regardless of how bad it gets. Their votes will count as much as yours will. But banking on there being enough of these folks to make a difference is an indication of how desperate Republicans have become. Unfortunately, they are about little more than staying in power.

What are Democrats doing in Congress? That would be working toward voting rights, infrastructure renewal, and other transformative legislation. Build Back Better is not just a borrowed lazy slogan, like Make America Great Again. On the issue of America's wealth inequality, the two parties seem to be pulling in opposite directions. The right is fine with tax cuts that predominantly benefit the richest people and biggest corporations. On the left, we find tax cuts for people making less than $400,000/year, and tax increases for the wealthy.

Ari Melber (MSNBC; graduate of the University of Michigan and Cornell Law School) recently said, "America's wealth inequality [is] hitting all-time highs. Billionaires share their often gauche lifestyles, from their huge yachts to their space ships, amidst corporate-welfare policies that keep their taxes literally lower than most workers, sometimes even hitting zero. The pandemic was the last straw for many [of the rest of us], as 'essential worker' became another Orwellian term in late-stage capitalism." (The Beat with Ari Melber, MSNBC, 11-08-21).

This is not to imply that the Democratic Party is squeaky clean. But the two major parties are far from the same. The proposition that they are the same reflects some very outdated thinking, referring to an era before science denial and extremism acceptance, not to mention the acceptance and promotion of outright lies. This thinking goes back to times when actual conservatism dominated the GOP, and the analysis was, "They both take deep-pocket donor money, so they are both the same." Well, the times have changed. Yes, Big Money should go, but the parties are definitely not the same.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dan Cooper Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dan Cooper is an award winning freelance writer/editor living in the Texas Hill Country. He has worked in news and sports journalism and is currently working on several projects, including an autobiography and the editing of a California Gold (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Boehner's Resignation and What it Means for the Country

Florida Law: Drug Testing Constitutionality

Republican logic and party platform planks, 2016

Drumpfenleben

Our Apologies to Europeans

Bandwagon Billionaires

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dan Cooper

Become a Fan
Author 67992
(Member since Jun 30, 2011), 2 fans, 33 articles, 125 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

There can be little doubt about it. We as a nation are in trouble. We are so paralyzed with division that it has become remarkable when any legislation at all gets passed with bipartisan support. We are living in completely different realities, and we must address this or face the possibility of our democracy failing.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021 at 9:38:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 