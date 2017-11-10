Power of Story
No Corporate Welfare for Amazon

The company doesn't need or deserve a handout from the 238 cities prostrating themselves before it.


A pitch to host the new Amazon headquarters by the city of Dallas
(Image by (Photo: skys the limit2 / Flickr))   Permission   Details   DMCA

Isn't it funny that right-wing politicians across the country piously rant against giving a few bucks worth of jobless benefits to the needy -- then turn around and shove billions of our tax dollars into corporate welfare for the greedy?

You're right. It's not funny. But here we go again.

We're presently witnessing the most disgusting spectacle yet of the politico-corporate cabal extracting money from the people's wallets to enrich themselves.

Amazon.com, the $136-billion-a-year internet colossus, has initiated a sleazy, self-serving public bidding war over where it will locate its new corporate headquarters. The city and state that offer the most bribe money to this private enterprise will be "the winner."

Uber-rich Amazon doesn't need -- and certainly doesn't deserve -- any public handout. But officials in 238 cities have prostrated themselves in front of this Amazonian welfare queen in embarrassing bids to win her nod.

Amazon's arrogant executives even sent out a list of basic benefits they expect every applicant to deliver, including a "business-friendly environment and tax structure," free land, a subsidy to reduce its operational costs, tax breaks, relocation grants for executives and workforce, reduced utility bills, and -- oh yeah, also give us first-rate schools and an educated labor pool.

As one analyst of Amazon's bribery scheme noted, "These incentives aren't free. There's no fairy godmother paying for them."

The typical result of corporate giveaways is that they cost the public more than we get back. By demanding such corporate spoils, Amazon brands itself a common thief, not only taking our money, but also stealing our trust in the fairness of the system and widening inequality in our society.

To help stop this corruption, go to GoodJobsFirst.org.

Jim Hightower is an American populist, spreading his message of democratic hope via national radio commentaries, columns, books, his award-winning monthly newsletter (The Hightower Lowdown) and barnstorming tours all across America.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

