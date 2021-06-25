 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Nizar Banat, Palestinian Critic of Abbas, Dies After Beating by Palestinian Security Forces

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 58837
Message Mazin Qumsiyeh

A voice who criticized the dictatorial and yet delusional rule of Mahmoud Abbas was murdered yesterday. Demonstrations erupted and are ongoing throughout the occupied territories with terms like "down with Karzai of Palestine" and end the Vichy regime of Palestine. Nizar Banat (43 years old with five children) was dragged out and beaten severely by Palestinian security forces at 3:30 AM yesterday. Pathologists said he died of unnatural causes (beatings and fluids in lung). This is not the first (and won't be the last) scandal to rock the Fatah movement that was hijacked by those with narrow interests. There are hundreds of scandals from Naji Al-Ali to the Goldstone report to the corruption of making a deal with Israel to exchange near expired doses of vaccines with new ones. Even now violently suppressing protesters is a scandal. This charade is what gave us a US and a Honduran embassy in Jerusalem and nearly one million colonial settlers in the West Bank (all contrary to international law). It remains to be seen whether this latest scandal is the straw that breaks the camel's back.

In my books and writing in the past I have explained how corrupt "leaders" are more dangerous than colonial power to the struggle for freedom. In writing my books, I also read and documented things that boggle the mind. For example from Mahmoud Abbas's own 1995 book documenting minutes of meetings leading to Oso Agreements. He (or his editor) was careless so deleted a question but not the answer to it. The answer from the Israeli negotiator was "I do not know why you keep asking us about this [factory for Abu Alaa], we told you repeatedly it is simply a matter of filling out the paperwork that you need to do and we authorize the factory per procedure" [others knowledgeable have also testified that negotiations involved more personal interest than public interest]. No wonder Professor Edward Said once wrote that Abbas is not qualified to be a secretary [Said's books were banned in the Palestinian areas for a while by Arafat]. Abbas was selected by the US and "Israel" as a replacement for Arafat who did not like Abbas but was forced to appoint him Prime Minister. When Arafat did not go all the way in selling Palestinian rights, he was also assassinated (yet another scandal since clearly someone around him was involved and it was never revealed). Those who like money try to justify their actions by claiming that is what the "international community" wants and that they have Palestinian interests at heart. Yet most people see through this and understand that giving up 78% of your home and endlessly negotiating over the 22% that gets gobbled (now 8% left) is the definition of madness. People are not buying it anymore.

Partners in crime: US reload apartheid Israel for more wars on the People of Gaza.. One billion of US Taxpayer money and block websites they deem antagonistic (so much for democracy and freedom of expression).

Over 680 global sector leaders call on President Biden to honor his commitments and protect Palestinian human rights And 78 members of congress called on him to reverse Trump's damaging policies.

Imagine Thousands of Bigots Marching through Jewish Neighborhood chanting "Death to Jews" with Police, Political Support; Now substitute "Palestinians" for Jews

Is the international regulation of medical complicity with torture largely window dressing? The case of Israel and the lessons of a 12-year medical ethical appeal

Stay human

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Mazin Qumsiyeh Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh teaches and does research at Bethlehem and Birzeit Universities in occupied Palestine. He previously served on the faculties of the University of Tennessee, Duke and Yale Universities. He served on the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Palestine Papers and Palestine Plans

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Peter Barus

Become a Fan
Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 5 fans, 87 articles, 2 quicklinks, 134 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The Palestine Museum of Natural History is a serious institution of higher learning, part of Bethlehem University, and Dr. Qumsiyeh has continued since its founding to educate students and produce scholarly work despite decades of brutal military repression by the state of Israel as it occupies and colonizes Palestine. The Museum's research into biodiversity makes progress in fields such as pest management (ladybugs instead of carcinogenic pesticides), while human diversity is being suppressed (example: some 1,500 people in Silwan have been ordered to demolish their own homes, or pay Israel to do it.)

Submitted on Friday, Jun 25, 2021 at 11:43:53 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 