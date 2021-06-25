Nizar Banat, Palestinian Critic of Abbas, Dies After Beating by Palestinian Security Forces

A voice who criticized the dictatorial and yet delusional rule of Mahmoud Abbas was murdered yesterday. Demonstrations erupted and are ongoing throughout the occupied territories with terms like "down with Karzai of Palestine" and end the Vichy regime of Palestine. Nizar Banat (43 years old with five children) was dragged out and beaten severely by Palestinian security forces at 3:30 AM yesterday. Pathologists said he died of unnatural causes (beatings and fluids in lung). This is not the first (and won't be the last) scandal to rock the Fatah movement that was hijacked by those with narrow interests. There are hundreds of scandals from Naji Al-Ali to the Goldstone report to the corruption of making a deal with Israel to exchange near expired doses of vaccines with new ones. Even now violently suppressing protesters is a scandal. This charade is what gave us a US and a Honduran embassy in Jerusalem and nearly one million colonial settlers in the West Bank (all contrary to international law). It remains to be seen whether this latest scandal is the straw that breaks the camel's back.

In my books and writing in the past I have explained how corrupt "leaders" are more dangerous than colonial power to the struggle for freedom. In writing my books, I also read and documented things that boggle the mind. For example from Mahmoud Abbas's own 1995 book documenting minutes of meetings leading to Oso Agreements. He (or his editor) was careless so deleted a question but not the answer to it. The answer from the Israeli negotiator was "I do not know why you keep asking us about this [factory for Abu Alaa], we told you repeatedly it is simply a matter of filling out the paperwork that you need to do and we authorize the factory per procedure" [others knowledgeable have also testified that negotiations involved more personal interest than public interest]. No wonder Professor Edward Said once wrote that Abbas is not qualified to be a secretary [Said's books were banned in the Palestinian areas for a while by Arafat]. Abbas was selected by the US and "Israel" as a replacement for Arafat who did not like Abbas but was forced to appoint him Prime Minister. When Arafat did not go all the way in selling Palestinian rights, he was also assassinated (yet another scandal since clearly someone around him was involved and it was never revealed). Those who like money try to justify their actions by claiming that is what the "international community" wants and that they have Palestinian interests at heart. Yet most people see through this and understand that giving up 78% of your home and endlessly negotiating over the 22% that gets gobbled (now 8% left) is the definition of madness. People are not buying it anymore.

