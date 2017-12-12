Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Nixon 18 minutes -- Trump 18 Days -- Moore 14 to 16

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 58005
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)


The Silence Breakers
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

When I first arrived in Manhattan through Port Authority, the biggest worry was making certain no one snatched your suitcase, but that was before consensual oral in the Oval and 9/11 were used as weapons of mass destruction by Compassionate Conservatives to launch endless war.

It's not just our Southern anchor and religious pillar, it's how leaders lobbying for divisive politics, Trickle-down economics and church & state combos, manipulate our love of country into fear of differences, to divide Out of Many, One, and conquer Gettysburg Address intent.

Only we who award the reins of power have the power to rein in leaders who inspire an increasing chasm between left & right, young & old, rich & poor, Obamacare & careless Trump -- all while elevating the wall between the educated and deserted.

So why is it, GOP leaders, religious conservatives, and many Alabama women, see only the speck of sawdust in the eyes of Moore/Trump accusers, but pay no attention to the gender-insulting plank of sexual offenders -- choosing instead, to penalize targets of bullying and abuse: women, girls, LGBTQ citizens, men and boys?

- Advertisement -

We can emulate inept &/or corrupt leaders, or insist bankers stop financially raping aspirants to higher education. We can tune in to those who espouse fake news, while projecting a lack of fair and balance on redundant and imperfect pros, or we can disavow risking our freedom to think, by derailing Pied Pipers, willing to say and do anything to distract us from the differences between Bannon power fantasies and the realities of life in both the middle class and Middle East.

As nation and people, we again face another Y in the road and must choose, for what shall it profit We the People, if Republicans shall gain the Evangelical vote, and lose our Justice for All soul.

We've lost our balance: California Hell fires largely ignored by Washington -- The Silence Breakers of #MeToo inflamed by men akin to both America's 45th and his Roy penis extension -- and good men rudely awakened to, enlightenment: off-color jokes, suggestive coupling comments, groping gesticulations -- even some flirtations -- have damaged lives.

- Advertisement -

If we elect a child molester to consolidate political power, isn't it easy to pardon colluding with a foreign power and rekindling Moore's good ol' days?

Perhaps, The Mortal Storm, shouldn't have made my list of movies to watch during, 'tis the season to be jolly. However, revisiting the 1940 film starring Margaret Sullavan (who overdosed in 1960), James (before becoming Jimmy and Brigadier General) Stewart, pre-Father Knows Best Robert Young and the Wizard himself, Frank Morgan, reminded me, we didn't know, failed as an excuse, seventy-two years ago.

Are support our troops, love thy neighbor as thyself and our thoughts and prayers meaningless cliches or calls to create heaven on earth, with climate justice and gender equality?

If America chooses to follow leaders willing to sacrifice truth for the exhilaration of personal gain, trusting homeland security to our historical tendency to hero worship, doesn't our very identity become a welcome mat for blaming the victims?

It's not just innocent until proven guilty, it's the repression of healthy romantic intimacy creating the rapists of human decency.

It's not just powerful men abusing power and women. It's those armed with the power to vote, denying domestic terrorism, while doing the bidding of gun-violence provocateurs, phony patriots and religious extremists.

- Advertisement -

It's, we the marketed by political spin, who've succumbed to a rape culture, enticing us to ignore the domestic violence of Bullies and Friends.

Perhaps, a comedian's farewell to Congress, is the wisdom needed, to avoid bequeathing the height of irony and depth of hypocrisy to our children -- especially, our female children.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director. Taking a sabbatical from his beloved NYC to work on a number of political campaigns as communications director and/or consultant in 2008, he (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 9 fans, 163 articles, 275 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Perhaps, a comedian's farewell to Congress is the wisdom needed, to avoid bequeathing the height of irony and depth of hypocrisy to our children -- especially, our female children.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 12, 2017 at 7:39:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 