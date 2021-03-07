 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

News of the Covid Pandemic Brought to You By Charmin

Personal care corporations are cleaning up during Covid pun intended
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Details   DMCA
Eighteen years ago this month, the U.S. launched its "shock and awe" bombing of Baghdad that killed 7,186 Iraqi civilians in its incipience. As Americans hungered for news of the war without wifi or fast internet they turned to print for information--and what did they find? Johnson & Johnson was such a dominant advertiser, some said the war in Iraq was actually "brought to you by Stayfree Mini Pads."

Flash forward 18 years and news of the Covid pandemic is also largely funded by a consumer products giant: Procter & Gamble who makes Charmin toilet paper and Bounty paper towels.

Even if your grandmother or aunt succumbed to Covid you can still sing and dance to a shameless Procter & Gamble jingle that promises you a clean "shiny hiney" when you use Charmin.* Even seasoned radio DJs say the mainstreaming of scat humor is offensive. (*"At Charmin, We heard you shouldn't talk about going to the bathroom in public, so we decided to sing about it." Awwwww)

And there's more. Your kids may have been school-less for a year but if they are dancing at a party* and God forbid Spill Their Drink--the horror!!!--they can reach for the "quicker picker upper," says another Procter & Gamble musical ad, this one for Bounty paper towels. (*unlikely during Covid)

P&G's bet on pop music to sell upscale paper products to first world consumers has paid off for the consumer products giant. According to Forbes, P&G's stock soon could rise almost 20% "driven by expectations of strong demand and strong Q2 2021 results despite the pandemic."

Environment Be Damned

Is P&G's pandemic-timed paper product bonanza at least environmentally responsible? Not according to activists. In October 2019, demonstrator amassed outside P&G's local headquarters for its annual shareholders meeting because of Procter & Gamble "continued refusal to incorporate recycled fiber into its Charmin toilet paper" and forest destruction said Jen Mendoza, a forest campaigner at Stand.earth. "It's time for the maker of America's No. 1 toilet paper to stop flushing our forests down the toilet." P&G destroys the boreal forest in Canada say activists; the company's products "kills caribou" says their signs.

Environment Maine echoes the charges:

Charmin toilet paper, Bounty paper towels and Puffs facial tissues are well-known household brands. What is starting to also become known is that for all three of these brands, P&G uses 100 percent virgin forest fiber in its tissues and does not include any recycled or forest-free content. Perplexingly, P&G is lagging behind other brands, which have incorporated recycled and forest-free fibers such as bamboo into their tissue products."

Who Else Sponsors Covid News?

Hawking expensive paper products made from Canada's boreal forests during a pandemic is a shining example of fiddling while Rome burns. But consumer product giants are not the only guilty ones. Pharma is also cashing in on Covid, trying to get patients back into doctors' offices they have abandoned so the prescription revenue stream spigot can resume again.

According to In Touch Solutions, people have so feared going to the doctor during Covid that 70 percent of Pharma industry respondents say "new patient starts" have declined. The revenue drop explains sudden "awareness" campaigns for atrial fibrillation, deep-vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism that drug makers are now broadcasting. Covid may be the dominant public health issue but hey, promoting diseases and scaring the public is Pharma's business plan. Vaccines have enriched biotech companies (with tax dollars) but what about pill makers?

The best example of Pharma's disease mongering are the millions spent to sell the disease of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI). It may be a "disease" almost no one has treated by a drug that almost no one can afford which can cause the very symptoms it is supposed to treat by doggone it Pharma's got a money maker if it can just sell a disease with symptom checks, quizzes and scare-ads!

And what does a bottle of Creon, AbbVie's pig-derived product to treat EPI cost? According to GoodRx, the lowest "price for the most common version of Creon is around $945.11, 16% off the average retail price of $1,129.87." One patient, says a post on the web site of the Medical Society of New Jersey, received a one-month supply for $1,053.55 and a 90-day supply for $3,160.66, both of which were barely discounted.

"Shiny hiney" jingles are in bad taste. But the real offense is gigantic corporations giddily hawking fancy toilet paper or barely existent diseases as if a pandemic that has already killed 2.5 million isn't going on. It's enough to make you spill your drink.

(Article changed on Mar 07, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST)

 

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries.
 

Martha Rosenberg

Both personal care product makers and drug makers are cashing in during Covid

