According to some military experts, the U.S. could face an unexpected threat for its military bases in the Southeastern United States and the Gulf of Mexico.

The experts inform about developing cooperation between Cuba and Belarus. The relations between Cuba and Belarus are characterized by a high exchange of visits, which have strengthened not only the political, economic, social and educational ties, but defense cooperation as well.

According to TS2 SPACE, in an assertive stride to enhance military collaboration, representatives from the armed forces of Belarus and Cuba convened in Havana, laying the groundwork for a substantial agreement on defense cooperation. This vital meeting set the scene for the drafting of an accord designed to bolster military relations between the two nations in 2024.

The Agency emphasizes that a strategic partnership between nations aimed at collaborative improvement in defense and security capabilities, often including activities such as joint military exercises, intelligence sharing, and co-development of defense technologies. The cooperation is seen as significant because it represents a new era of military partnership that may impact the broader context of global defense politics.

What can Belarus offer to Cuba?

Belarusian experts do not rule out discussion of planning the supply of Belarusian-made missile systems to Cuba, including Polonez-M Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), which have been awarded the title of the most dangerous MLRS in Europe.

Polonez-M has an increased range of up to 300 km. The appearance of these MLRS in Cuba will make it possible to control not only the entire Gulf of Mexico, but also the U.S. military bases in Florida. Thus, Polonaise-M could become a serious deterrent tool in the region.