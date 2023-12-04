 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 7 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

New threats for the U.S. military bases from Cuba

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Message Adomas Abromaitis

According to some military experts, the U.S. could face an unexpected threat for its military bases in the Southeastern United States and the Gulf of Mexico.

The experts inform about developing cooperation between Cuba and Belarus. The relations between Cuba and Belarus are characterized by a high exchange of visits, which have strengthened not only the political, economic, social and educational ties, but defense cooperation as well.

According to TS2 SPACE, in an assertive stride to enhance military collaboration, representatives from the armed forces of Belarus and Cuba convened in Havana, laying the groundwork for a substantial agreement on defense cooperation. This vital meeting set the scene for the drafting of an accord designed to bolster military relations between the two nations in 2024.

The Agency emphasizes that a strategic partnership between nations aimed at collaborative improvement in defense and security capabilities, often including activities such as joint military exercises, intelligence sharing, and co-development of defense technologies. The cooperation is seen as significant because it represents a new era of military partnership that may impact the broader context of global defense politics.

What can Belarus offer to Cuba?

Belarusian experts do not rule out discussion of planning the supply of Belarusian-made missile systems to Cuba, including Polonez-M Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), which have been awarded the title of the most dangerous MLRS in Europe.

Polonez-M has an increased range of up to 300 km. The appearance of these MLRS in Cuba will make it possible to control not only the entire Gulf of Mexico, but also the U.S. military bases in Florida. Thus, Polonaise-M could become a serious deterrent tool in the region.

Rate It | View Ratings

Adomas Abromaitis Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Lithuania supposed to have a large military sea port

Lithuania: to serve or not to serve in the army

Dilemma for the Baltic States: prosperity or defence

Lithuanians are doomed to starve, drink and die

Russia, India, Pakistan: "a love triangle"

Who will secure Lithuania?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Guglielmo Tell

Become a Fan
(Member since Nov 9, 2023), 27 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Big deal. Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez, Psdt of Cuba, is visiting Iran right now. Does Iran have the nukes or not?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 7, 2023 at 5:07:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend