 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/30/20

New military bases in Latvia instead of hospitals

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 515235
Message vargod godvar

Para SF operator during a demonstration on Army Day 2020.
Para SF operator during a demonstration on Army Day 2020.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Doordarshan National)   Details   Source   DMCA

At the beginning of this month, the U.S. Department of Defense media Stars and Stripes has officially announced the deployment of a new military base of American Special Forces in Latvia. To be precise, it is one of auxiliary airfield for the U.S. Special Forces, which main headquarter is located in the UK. The new base is expected to expand NATO's operations in the Baltic States.

The U.S. contributed $3.7 million to the project through the European Deterrence Initiative, the Pentagon program that funds efforts aimed at preventing Russian aggression on NATO's eastern flank.

"This project, along with other important European defense initiatives, represents our continued commitment to our friend and ally, Latvia," Lt. Col. Juan Martinez, a spokesman for Special Operations Command-Europe, said in a statement.

In fact, this is not a defensive facility at all. Over the past five years, the Pentagon has prepared a foothold on Russia's borders, due to spending millions of dollars on improving military infrastructure and conducting additional exercises in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

By the way, at the moment Russia is the main military threat to NATO until at least 2030. This was confirmed in the report on the reform of the Alliance, which was published following the consultations of the foreign ministers of the Alliance.

"In the long term until 2030, Russia will remain the main military threat to the alliance," the document says.

The propose of authors of the report is to strengthen NATO's capabilities to counter threats from Russia, expand cooperation with Ukraine and Georgia, which want to join NATO, and increase the number of military exercises on NATO's "Eastern flank".

NATO has carried out an alarming number of provocations in recent years. The political decision to expand the Alliance and to include not only the Warsaw Pact countries, but also Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, which were once part of the USSR, was clearly an unfriendly act. All these actions have intensified tensions.

In addition to NATO's increasingly active eastward expansion, there has been a sharp increase in incidents in which NATO aircraft - especially American surveillance aircraft - approached the Russian border to check the country's air and naval defenses. Moscow has reacted angrily to this behavior, not only by intercepting these planes, but also engaging in unsafe interactions with them. In recent years, there have been hundreds of interceptions of U.S. and NATO warplanes every year, mainly in the Black and Baltic Sea regions.

Moreover, the number and scale of NATO military exercises in Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia have increased dramatically in recent years. So, in January 2020, the alliance conducted its largest exercise in 25 years. In early June, Russia offered to reduce its military maneuvers during the coronavirus pandemic if Western allies did the same, however, the NATO leadership simply ignored the proposal. In addition, an even larger DEFENDER OF EUROPE 21 military exercise is planned for 2021.

By declaring defensive missions and showing concern over the possibility of "Russian aggression", the Baltic States are increasingly drawn into the aggressive plans of the U.S. and NATO. Thus, the leadership of these countries poses a real threat to their own populations. Indeed, in case of attack on Russia from the Baltic direction, exactly these territories will become one of the main aims for the Russian weapons.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

vargod godvar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Former journalist interviewed murderers on death row, flown over L.A. with the LAPD and patrolled with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police near the Arctic. I am also reported from the Caribbean, Africa and Kuwait's border with Iraq. My articles (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Baltics NATO "Defenders 2020"

U.S. bombers punish Estonia

Baltic states abandon their armed forces

The END of Rail Baltica

Lithuanians Say "No Tanks" to More Military Spending

Lithuanian generals in shock: American tanks return home

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 