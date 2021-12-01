 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

New data on the actual risks of the COVID vaccines

(Page 1 of 3 pages)
Author 88362
Message Robert Adler

Anyone following OpEdNews could be excused for thinking that the vaccines against COVID-19 are not just ineffective but extremely dangerous. Here are a few of the categorical assertions from a recent post:

"The COVID vaccines are the most dangerous vaccines in human history. They are 800 times more deadly than the smallpox vaccine, which was the previous record holder. The vaccines have killed over 150,000 Americans and permanently disabled even more. They don't make sense for anyone of any age. The younger you are, the worse it gets. For kids, it is estimated that we kill 117 kids for every COVID death we prevent..."

COVID vaccines--life savers or killers?
(Image by Marco Vetch)   Details   DMCA

"So we are 'saving' fewer than 10,000 lives at the expense of over 150,000 (vaccine) deaths. In short, we kill 15 people to save 1. That's incredibly stupid."

"The eminent Dr. Peter McCollough has emphasized : 'You are about five times as likely to die of the vaccine than you are to take your risks with COVID-19.'"

"A recent medical research article said: "A novel best-case scenario cost-benefit analysis showed very conservatively that there are five times the number of deaths attributable to each inoculation vs those attributable to COVID-19 in the most vulnerable 65+ demographic."

And here are some of the assertions that flow from such beliefs, from another OpEdNews commenter:

"As with the jab that's designed to sicken, disable, sterilize or kill, it's not about our wellbeing."

"Meanwhile, Pfizer boss Albert Boula indignantly declares that those who resist his genocidal vaccine are criminals! Satanist inversion, indeed."

We can now test such claims against actual data:

Currently 454 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US, and 195 million US residents have received two or more of the shots. Logically, if the vaccines were as dangerous as vaccine critics want us to believe, taking 5, 15, or, for children 117 lives for every live saved, those hundreds of thousands of deaths should be showing up somewhere. To put it crudely, show us the bodies.

We already know that COVID-related deaths are consistently far lower among vaccinated compared to unvaccinated people. So the deaths supposedly caused by the vaccines must show up among deaths that are not COVID-related. Unfortunately for vaccine critics (but fortunately for everyone else), a large new study shows that the death rate from all causes other than COVID-19 is significantly lower among vaccinated compared to unvaccinated Americans.

If the hundreds of thousands of deaths from the COVID vaccinations don't show up as COVID-related or as non-COVID-related, they don't exist. Period. The bodies are never going to be found because they don't exist.

This new research appears in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) of October 29, 2021. It's open access, so you can read the entire article here. (Yes, I know that the vaccine critics pre-emptively discount all information from the CDC and other "mainstream" sources, so they will discount this as well.)

Researchers at 9 large healthcare organizations across the US extracted anonymized data from the medical records of 6.4 million vaccinated people and 4.6 million unvaccinated people 12 years old or older. The data included vaccination dates, the kind of vaccine received, and subsequent health outcomes, including any deaths. In order to control for generalized vaccine or healthcare avoidance, the group who did not receive COVID vaccination was selected from people who had chosen to get flu vaccinations within the last two years. The researchers calculated and compared deaths per 100 person-years at risk during the seven months between December 2020 and July 2021.

The results were striking:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

Robert Adler

I'm a retired psychologist, author and freelance writer focusing on science, technology and fact-based political and social commentary.

Robert Adler

This is a must-read for anyone who has been worried by the repeated claims that COVID vaccines are dangerous.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021 at 10:39:44 PM

j dial

Editor
Comment by j dial:

I don't know what percentage of scientific publications currently divulge absolute risk in addition to relative risk, but these researchers reported adjusted relative risk numbers on which to base their conclusion that the COVID vaccines are safe.

"Relative risks are often reported in newspaper headlines, but without the context of absolute (or baseline) risk, this information is meaningless. Absolute risk numbers are needed to understand the implications of relative risks and how specific factors or behaviours affect your likelihood of developing a disease or health condition."


Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021 at 10:55:06 PM

Robert Adler

Sorry that you found these data meaningless.

Here's an analogy that might help.

You're trying to get from point A to point B.

Unfortunately the longer you drive, the more the little car symbol on your GPS shows you getting farther from point B rather than closer to it.

You don't know the exact scale of the map, but you can realize that you're going in the wrong direction.

Vaccine critics would like us to believe that the shots kill hundreds of thousands of people. Those deaths don't show up as COVID-related deaths among vaccinated people, since those are consistently far lower than among unvaccinated people. Therefore all those vaccine-caused deaths must show up as non-COVID-related. What these data show is that not only don't those deaths show up, non-COVID-related deaths too are lower than among unvaccinated people.

Clinging to the belief that the vaccines are killing large numbers of people is truly heading in the wrong direction.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021 at 11:42:13 PM

