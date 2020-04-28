New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern: NZ Stopped Community Transmission Effectively eliminating the virus

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-52436658

New Zealand says it has stopped community transmission of Covid-19, effectively eliminating the virus.

With new cases in single figures for several days - one on Sunday - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the virus was "currently" eliminated.

But officials have warned against complacency, saying it does not mean a total end to new coronavirus cases.

The news came hours before New Zealand moved out of its toughest level of social restrictions.

From Tuesday, some non-essential business, healthcare and education activity will be able to resume.

Most people will still be required to remain at home at all times and avoid all social interactions.

"We are opening up the economy, but we're not opening up people's social lives," Ms Ardern said at the daily government briefing.

New Zealand has reported fewer than 1,500 confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths.

>>>>>

Isabel Togo's article on this development in Forbes:

Ardern announced on Monday that the country will move from the stringent Level 4 lockdown, to a less restrictive Level 3. But she warned the nation's 5 million residents that they should not become complacent, as the re-openings are aimed at restarting the economy, and not people's social lives. People have been told to keep outings to a complete minimum, stay only within their "bubble" of closest friends and family, and to keep a 6 feet distance from others to avoid a wave of new infections.

Next Page 1 | 2