[posted by Stephen Fox~~~~ I firmly believe in the power of the editorial page, and the groundwork is laid for newspapers' editorial page endorsements long before those last minute endorsements take place.

Each person who writes a letter to the editor of their local newspapers makes a small but important stride towards the eventual editorial page endorsement of a candidate. It builds and coalesces momentum, and calls attention to early supporters by letting them voice their views in this highly potent and viable forum.

In small towns across America, editorial page letters are usually read more carefully and more enthusiastically than the longer editorials that the writers employed by the paper dutifully crank out and more than the editorial page letters in the big city dailies, which have fiercer criteria for the way they scrutinize individuals' opinions.

You would be surprised how much you can say in 150 words, the average desired length for a letter to the editor. I encourage Texans to write such letters to the editor, and if you aren't from Texas but have friends, relatives, associates, and amigos there, encourage them to do this also, please!

This video focuses on U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke on impeaching Trump and the 2018 elections U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke is nearing the end of a 34-day tour of talking to Texas voters about his race to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz~~~this post is his most recent fundraising letter almost verbatim, which shows a very logical populist of the highest and most sincere order.]

Beto's letter to his supporters:

We had Christmas dinner at my mom's Monday night. Spent time with uncle Brooks and Tia Patricia who are in town for the holidays. More toys for the kids, and I landed some chocolate covered Oreos (thanks, Charlotte!), a sweater and the Chernow biography of Grant. After helping to clear the table, we collected our loot and drove back home for an early night at the house.

As we were cleaning up the wrapping paper and the remains of our weekend, munching on some of the cookies and scones we'd baked the day before, sparing not the chocolate-covered Oreos even though we had just feasted at my mom's and had no business eating anything else, Amy and I got to thinking about what an amazing year this has been, and how lucky that we've been able to experience so much of it as a family, sometimes physically apart but always together.