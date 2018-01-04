

I am a snake

Slinking out of my old skin.



Maybe that is what I am doing.

A very slow, awkward process.



Some of it clings to me like wax

As I squeeze through tight places to work it off.



When it's off I will be at home in this cluttered universe.

This image of me as snake is only a means



To get through this weird period of metamorphosis.

There is a ton going on,



But maybe it all boils down

To only a few important things after all.



Things that only new eyes can see.

My skin will shine.

