I am a snake
Slinking out of my old skin.
Maybe that is what I am
doing.
A very slow, awkward process.
Some of it clings to me
like wax
As I squeeze through tight places to work it off.
When it's off I will be
at home in this cluttered universe.
This image of me as snake is only a means
To get through this weird
period of metamorphosis.
There is a ton going on,
But maybe it all boils
down
To only a few important things after all.
Things that only new eyes
can see.
My skin will shine.
