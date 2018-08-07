 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

New Scorecard Shows Only 12 House Democrats Have Fully Embraced Game-Changing Progressive Agenda

By       Message Common Dreams       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   3 comments

"In today's tumultuous world, it is important for all Americans to know exactly who in Washington is standing up for our most essential needs: a clean, livable environment, quality universal healthcare, and a more just, equitable society for all."

By Jon Queally, staff writer


'To build an equal and just society in which every person can live a healthy life, Members of Congress must support bold progressive policies that address the public health and environmental crises that are ripping our country apart,' say the groups behin
(Image by (Photo: jerry dohnal/Flickr/cc))   Permission   Details   DMCA
With the momentum and energy within the Democratic Party clearly tilting towards those willing to embrace a bolder, progressive set of policies and priorities, a new congressional scorecard released Tuesday reveals that only 12 lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives have put their support behind five specific bills that would "collectively ensure a strong, just future of public health and environmental protection" in the country.

The progressive scorecard -- created jointly by National Nurses United, Food & Water Watch, and Progressive Democrats of America -- is intended to be used as tool by voters to determine whether or not their lawmakers are putting their political muscle behind ambitious and visionary legislative proposals already introduced in Congress. The groups behind the effort say would dramatically improve the lives of Americans if ultimately voted into law.

"To build an equal and just society in which every person can live a healthy life, Members of Congress must support bold progressive policies that address the public health and environmental crises that are ripping our country apart," the groups declared.

According to the Congress-Scorecard.org website -- where visitors can check the record of their own member of Congress or any member via a state-by-state index -- the five bills on which the scorecard is based include:

  • H.R.676 -- Expanded & Improved Medicare For All: Today's healthcare system fails to provide quality, therapeutic healthcare to tens of millions of people in the US. Because of the for-profit health insurance model, tens of millions of people don't have health insurance, and tens of millions more cannot afford the costs of healthcare even though they have insurance. This legislation would establish a federal Medicare for All program to ensure every person in the U.S. has quality healthcare. A Medicare for All system would provide healthcare based on patient need, not on corporate profit. Full Bill Text

  • H.R.1144 -- Inclusive Prosperity Act: This bill would establish a small speculation tax on Wall Street financial transactions, which would help stabilize the market and generate an estimated $320 billion in revenue per year. That revenue would fund free tuition at public colleges and universities, guaranteed healthcare for all, affordable housing, the eradication the AIDS pandemic, climate change prevention, infrastructure development, and job creation through green infrastructure programs. Full Bill Text

  • H.R.2392 -- Nurse Staffing Standards for Hospital Patient Safety And Quality Care: Right now, there are no federal standards regulating the number of patients a registered nurse can care for at one time in US hospitals. As a result, nurses are regularly required to care for more patients than is safe, compromising patient care. This legislation would protect patients and improve healthcare by setting mandated, minimum registered nurse to patient staffing ratios. Full Bill Text

  • H.R.3671 -- Off Fossil Fuels for a Better Future: From fires to floods to hurricanes, the impacts of climate change on the health and safety our communities and all people on the planet continues to escalate. Science has conclusively shown that dependence on fossil fuels is leading to massive changes in climate patterns. The OFF Act will rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other forms of pollutions by ensuring a complete and just transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy resources by 2035 with the bulk of reductions happening in the next decade. Full Bill Text

  • H.R.5609 -- Water Affordability, Transparency, Equity, And Reliability: Across the country, water infrastructure is crumbling, and millions of people lack reliable access to safe, drinkable, water. This legislation would provide the major financial investment needed to update our water infrastructure, repairing old and lead-ridden water pipes, stopping sewage overflows, and allowing for affordable water services for everyone, while also creating nearly a million jobs. Full Bill Text

"These five bills are vitally important to ensure the health and safety of the American people and of our planet," Jean Ross, RN, co-president of National Nurses United.

Currently, just one dozen lawmakers -- all of them Democrats -- are co-sponsors of all five "benchmark" bills. They are: Reps. Judy Chu (D-CA), Yvette Clarke (D-NY), Steve Cohen (D-TN), Keith Ellison (D-MN), Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Barbara Lee (D-CA), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), James McGovern (D-MA), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Jan Schakowsky (D-IL).

After that, there are an additional 13 Democratic lawmakers who are backing four of the five bills.

"In today's tumultuous world," said Food & Water Watch executive director Wenonah Hauter, "it is important for all Americans to know exactly who in Washington is standing up for our most essential needs: a clean, livable environment, quality universal healthcare, and a more just, equitable society for all. By advocating for bold solutions to our most pressing health and environmental problems, these 12 Congress members have shown they are public health and environmental champions in Washington."

commondreams.org is a progressive publisher

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

kappie

Author 48333

(Member since May 6, 2010), 2 fans, 504 comments


Just wish the article gave us the house members who supported 4 of the 5 legislative bills.i was glad it listed the 12 house members who support all 5 of the bills which are common sense bills for the survival of decency in our country.I get tired of the news media parroting the republican party and calling all democrats liberal

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 8, 2018 at 2:29:39 AM

Author 0
kappie

Author 48333

(Member since May 6, 2010), 2 fans, 504 comments


i apologize for being a dumbass.the article the article does give you a site to click on to see what your congress person supports.Dissapointed to see ohio is so lacking in real progressives

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 8, 2018 at 2:37:31 AM

Author 0
Bill Johnson

Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 14 fans, 1 quicklinks, 6295 comments, 6 diaries


A just society? Progressives support mommies kidnapping children from dads and sticking dads with the bill extorted from him under threat of jail. Some 70% of women leaving relationships with children file some form of false charges against the fathers to gain an illegal upper hand in custody battles. Presently there is no accountability for the false charges. We conservatives aim to change this towards a more just society for fathers and fathers rights to our children and their rights to have a father in their lives. Progressives are family busters and child killers every day in this country. Some just society. All lies. All propaganda. Maybe this is why no one is buying it. It is just warm and fuzzy BS. Progressives don't know what just is.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 8, 2018 at 4:44:47 AM

Author 0
