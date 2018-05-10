Power of Story Send a Tweet        

OpEdNews Op Eds

New Polls Show Anti-Trump Isn't Enough to Beat GOP

By Norman Solomon

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/10/18

From flickr.com: Democratic Donkey Down {MID-291834}
Democratic Donkey Down
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Permission   Details   DMCA
With six months to go before the midterm election, new national polls are showing that the Democratic Party's much-touted momentum to gain control of the House has stalled out. The latest numbers tell us a lot about the limits of denouncing Donald Trump without offering much more than a return to the old status quo.

Under the headline "Democrats' 2018 Advantage Is Nearly Gone," CNN reported Wednesday that nationwide polling found "the generic congressional ballot has continued to tighten" -- "with the Democrats' edge over Republicans within the poll's margin of sampling error for the first time this cycle."

With so many gerrymandered districts as well as widespread voter-ID laws and other GOP-engineered voter suppression, Democrats will need a substantial margin in vote totals to prevent Republicans from retaining a majority in the House of Representatives. (The prospects are worse in the Senate, where Democrats are defending a lopsided number of seats this year.)

While "47 percent of registered voters say they back the Democratic candidate in their district, 44 percent back the Republican," according to CNN. "Voters also are divided almost evenly over whether the country would be better off with the Democrats in control of Congress (31 percent) or with the GOP in charge (30 percent). A sizable 34 percent -- including nearly half of independent voters (48 percent) -- say it doesn't matter which party controls Congress."

The CNN survey comes on the heels of other grim national polling. Released last week, a Reuters poll concluded that "enthusiasm for the Democratic Party is waning among millennials."

"The online survey of more than 16,000 registered voters ages 18 to 34 shows their support for Democrats over Republicans for Congress slipped by about 9 percentage points over the past two years, to 46 percent overall," Reuters reported. "And they increasingly say the Republican Party is a better steward of the economy."

Young people overwhelmingly supported Bernie Sanders during his 2016 campaign for president. With their votes in Democratic Party primaries and caucuses two years ago, the young showed that they want truth about the destructive effects of corporate power -- and forceful action against its manifestations, whether economic injustice or climate change.

Overall, the latest generation of adults is negative about the demagogue in the White House. But most Democratic leaders aren't offering a clear and compelling alternative. As Reuters put it, "Although nearly two of three young voters polled said they do not like Republican President Donald Trump, their distaste for him does not necessarily extend to all Republicans or translate directly into votes for Democratic congressional candidates."

Norman Solomon is the coordinator of the online activist group RootsAction.org and the executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy. He is the author of a dozen books including "War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning
 

b. sadie bailey

The youth have been betrayed, the same way the youth of the 1960s and 70s were betrayed by the murders of our leaders by Deep State minions. Now, with irreversible climate change and the two parties being blatantly corporate, corrupt, and greedy, it's even more obvious that there never really was an alternative since FDR; even he had an oligarchic gun to his head.

We have no viable 3rd party. What do we do in this nihilistic existential crisis? We're damned if we do and damned if we don't! The DNC and DCCC are corrupt. How can we ask the youth to vote for a lie, since there is no real alternative?

The only advice I can give the millions of disgusted youth and others, is to look to the individuals running rather than lump everyone together in the polarization the Deep State Plutocracy wants to perpetuate. Look HARD at your county and local government, and if nothing else, register to vote to get your local government straightened out!

Run for city council, local council seats, and especially try to get seats on "planning" advisory groups, since there is a huge billionaire "real estate" land grab and environmental rape and pillage happening.

Push for progressive candidates with progressive platforms. If you run, HAVE a sensible and well thought platform! That's the only place and way our votes CAN make a difference.

(continued below)

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 3:25:22 PM

b. sadie bailey

(continued)

I still vote in general elections after having voted for 47 years; - always 3rd party in the Presidentials. It's another way to protest. I write in cartoon characters, whatever. I use my vote to try to support good state and local initiatives where possible, and oppose bad ones, and support or oppose local referendums and initiatives. I wish people wouldn't throw out their vote entirely, because bottom-up change makes sense. We need to form a 3rd party and keep at it, writing in 3rd party candidates' names, doing everything we can while voting out the corporate-run tools. and putting up 3rd party candidates.

Our corrupt system has disenfranchised so many voters (including making "felons" out of pot smokers, whistleblowers, and environmental protestors.) I completely understand their/our despair over our harsh reality of a corrupt, craven, fascist plutocratic deep state that voters and non-voters alike face. If i were a millennial I would not likely vote, having never seen my vote do any good. I am older and I have seen the power of people on local levels. It may be hopeless,but while the ship goes down we can still use our voices, if for nothing else than protest.

As I reread these comments i made, they seem silly and futile in the face of Citizens United. I'm a pessimist but I'm also a fighter and I'd rather go down fighting I guess. Wishing us all a better outcome in the worst of times but frankly, not seeing it. We all will do what our own moral code tells us to do. Vote or not vote- but do SOMETHING, dammit! Performance art, guerilla art, citizen journalism, meaningful protest, whatever!

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 3:50:44 PM

911TRUTH

If Mueller strikes out, trump will be re-elected.

Submitted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:51:45 PM

