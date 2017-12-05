Power of Story Send a Tweet        
New Mexico's US Senator Heinrich on the Shrinking of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante

Trump shrinks Utah's national monuments Speaking from the capitol building in Salt Lake City, President Trump announced Monday that he would be drastically shrinking Utah's Bears Ears and Grand ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
A letter from United States Senator from New Mexico, Martin Heinrich:

The President's unprecedented move to drastically shrink Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments in southern Utah tears at the heart of America's conservation legacy and is a direct assault on sacred lands and tribal sovereignty. President Trump has denied future generations the opportunity to learn about the past and explore the remote mesas and canyons that have inspired visitors and inhabitants, dating back thousands of years.

I'm confident that this shameful action will rightly face the same types of legal challenges as others pushed through by a White House hell-bent on appeasing a few extreme interests at the expense of the interests and values of the American people.

In the century plus since Theodore Roosevelt signed the Antiquities Act into law, presidents from both political parties have used it to protect the places we all treasure and integral parts of who we are as Americans. Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante are unquestionably the types of places that the Antiquities Act was intended to protect for future generations. Dismantling protections for these landscapes sets a dangerous precedent that fuels an even larger campaign to attack many of our most treasured public lands across the nation.

PHOTO: My son Micah in Bears Ears National Monument during our family spring break trip to visit the monument, April 12, 2017.

I was proud to stand with southwestern tribes, including the Navajo Nation and Zuni Pueblo, who were part of an Inter-Tribal Coalition that called for monument protection for the sacred sites and irreplaceable cultural resources in Bears Ears. For the tribes who hold this land in deep reverence, Bears Ears National Monument and the thousands of historic and cultural sites within it serve as essential symbols of their rich history and continued perseverance.

In recent years, I've joined communities in New Mexico to welcome monument protections for Bears Ears and for two of the most spectacular culturally and ecologically significant places in our state-the Rio Grande del Norte and Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks. President Trump's actions today threaten both of those community-driven monuments that permanently protected iconic landscapes, increased recreational access, and have proven to be major drivers for our local economies.

I urge the American people to continue making their voices heard to oppose this un-American action by the Trump Administration. We have a moral responsibility as a nation to our children and all future generations of Americans to protect and conserve our natural and cultural heritage.

Sincerely,

Signature

MARTIN HEINRICH
United States Senator

Martin Trevor Heinrich is  the junior United States Senator for New Mexico, in office since 2013

Stephen Fox

Always great to hear from Senator Heinrich, especially so quickly after the announcement in Salt Lake City yesterday in Salt Lake City.


Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument Driving through and exploring southern Utah is something that just never gets old. We camped three nights in Escalante and hiked Spooky Gulch, Pee-a-boo ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Brianna Smith) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 5, 2017 at 6:08:17 PM

