New Mexico's Senator Tom Udall: Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante~85% is an EVISCERATION

By Stephen Fox

From flickr.com: Bear's Ear's, Monument Valley Tribal Park, UT {MID-205652}
Bear's Ear's, Monument Valley Tribal Park, UT
(Image by Ranger Robb)   Permission   Details   DMCA
'Let's get one thing clear: Donald Trump's decision to roll back Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante national monuments by over 80 percent isn't a reconfiguration of the boundaries. His proclamation revokes the original monument boundaries, eviscerating protections for the lands and artifacts found upon them, and amounts to the largest frontal assault on public lands in history. These are lands of stunning natural beauty, unique ecology, and sacred meaning that the United States holds in trust for all of the American people. And today, the president attacked their cultural and historical significance, the outdoor recreation jobs in Southeastern Utah that depend on the monuments, and the stunning natural heritage we preserve for future generations.

"Most serious of all, the president's actions are deeply insulting to the Native American Tribes who worked over many years to establish Bears Ears National Monument and now co-manage the monument. The Navajo, Ute, Ute Mountain Ute, Zuni, and Hopi tribes urged protection to shield sacred land and cultural sites from looting, vandalism, and energy development.

The president is lifting protections for tens of thousands of Native American sacred sites, putting them at risk, and opening them for coal, oil and gas development. Trump's decision to rescind protections and create new boundaries was made in secret -- the public had no opportunity to review the plans or the decision-making process, and the Tribes were not consulted. Donald Trump's ignorance and repeated disrespect for Native Americans diminish the office of the president of the United States.

"For all of these reasons, I believe this attack on public lands and heritage will not stand up to scrutiny. President Trump doesn't have the legal authority to diminish a monument. He is using never-tested and dubious legal theories to try to reverse designations, and he will be challenged in court. I support the legal fight, and I will fight the president every step of the way in my capacity as the Democratic leader on Senate Indian Affairs and the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee."

Please see also:

Patagonia CEO on Trump shrinking monuments: 'This is not about politics'

click here

(Article changed on December 7, 2017 at 00:40)

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments
Stephen Fox

Glad to see both of my Senators weighing in on this so quickly and so clearly...and in fact, the outcry and uproar in Utah portends well for the 2018 midterms. However, the most important one is coming up Dec. 12 in Alabama!

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 7, 2017 at 12:12:32 AM

Stephen Fox

'The president stole your land' Patagonia has posted a blaring message on its website following the announcement that Trump is downsizing two national monuments in Utah.


Patagonia: 'The president stole your land' Patagonia has posted a blaring message on its website following the announcement that Trump is downsizing two national monuments in Utah. Click here for ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: ABC7 News - SF Bay Area) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 7, 2017 at 12:51:16 AM

Paul Repstock

Anyone who thinks this can be fought in court; please bend over and touch your toes...
This is a massive Corporate Land Grab, Mr. Trump must think his time in office is very short to try something so brazen. Specially coming so close on the heels of that other "Corporate Sell-out(sic)" in Jerusalem!

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 7, 2017 at 3:00:29 AM

