 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

New IDs Required to Get on Planes Invite Major Privacy Dangers; Should be Delayed or Scuttled as Post-Covid Travel Soon

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 13208
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

By Robert Weiner and Adjanni Ramos

As people are preparing for post-Covid travel, "REAL-ID" is still set for October as mandatory to show TSA before getting on a plane to anywhere. It's a grave danger to privacy. It opens the door to foreign and domestic hacking with DMV in all states' employees accessing multiple personal files.

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) takes pride in being the foremost State, stating it is "proud to be the first state to be re-certified as compliant with REAL ID." Yet Maryland is a case in point, as documented in our interviews and statements from program leaders we obtained for this article.

The REAL-ID Act was controversial when it was first passed in 2005. As the time gets closer to being required for air travel and more people submit all their documents, it is more alarming. With primary and confidential information now being copied into the massive DMV files for every driver, REAL-ID has turned itself into an invitation for hacking groups and foreign governments.

Both the US House and Senate have repeatedly overlooked the dangerous aspects of volume information seeking by government.

Soon after becoming law, the REAL-ID Act received criticism from both sides of the political aisle. In 2007, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D- VT) said that because REAL-ID was slipped into a bipartisan emergency supplemental bill, it passed unopposed without senators and experts giving input on potential problems. In the Wall Street Journal, Leahy stated it was "more about harassing Mexican illegals."

One of its biggest complaints comes from privacy-rights advocacy groups, including the ACLU, who initiated a lawsuit against the program. The ACLU predicted it would ease access for identity thieves to steal information. They say that the problem of "insider fraud" is "not solved not is it clear there is a solution as the Act is written." (Source: ACLU "Scoreboard" of "problems commonly identified with the Real ID law."

Cyberattacks on state, federal, and corporate databases have proven that nobody is safe. Last year, after hacking private tech-firm, SolarWinds, Russian spies had accessed confidential data belonging to the Treasury Department, the Department of State, the Pentagon, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The federal Office of Personnel Management (OPM), suffered its own data-breach in 2015.

Thousands of companies worldwide have had their information stolen --Target, T-Mobile, Experian -- supposed to protect the credit credit information of a third of all Americans-- and Marriot International's Starwood Hotels. Last year alone, over 250 companies and government agencies across the globe (half in the US) had confidential data held for ransom using some form of Malware.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Bad money vs. bad money -- how Denver ballot measure could be blueprint for getting money out of politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 