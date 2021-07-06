New HSBC evidence clearly shows Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's 2.5-year, US-forced detention in Canada has been a geopolitica



Pictured above: Huawei Canada's just released statement about Meng Wanzhou's ongoing, US-led detention, going back 2.5 years. Of course, Meng is innocent, but Western courts are corrupt finger puppets of the 1% elites and always have been. So, the jury is still out, pardon the pun.

Note before starting: incredibly, since Meng's kidnapping at Vancouver Airport, 1 December 2018, HSBC has been flying totally under the mainstream radar. Not anymore. I am researching, writing and producing a thorough expose' on this infamous bank, whose creation was born out of the UK's illegal drug cartel, 1839-1949, keeping China on its knees with opium, morphine and heroin. HSBC was there, for every contract, transaction and bank wire.

