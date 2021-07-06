 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds   

New HSBC evidence clearly shows Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's 2.5-year, US-forced detention in Canada has been a geopolitica

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   1 comment
Huawei Canada tweet
Huawei Canada tweet
(Image by Huawei Canada)   Details   DMCA

Pictured above: Huawei Canada's just released statement about Meng Wanzhou's ongoing, US-led detention, going back 2.5 years. Of course, Meng is innocent, but Western courts are corrupt finger puppets of the 1% elites and always have been. So, the jury is still out, pardon the pun.

Brighteon video

SoundCloud audio

RSS feed

YouTube video

Note before starting: incredibly, since Meng's kidnapping at Vancouver Airport, 1 December 2018, HSBC has been flying totally under the mainstream radar. Not anymore. I am researching, writing and producing a thorough expose' on this infamous bank, whose creation was born out of the UK's illegal drug cartel, 1839-1949, keeping China on its knees with opium, morphine and heroin. HSBC was there, for every contract, transaction and bank wire.

Essential reading, listening and watching expose's on the Meng Wanzhou saga,

Expose': It is not fair that Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou landed in Canada, can't have Perry Mason as her lawyer, nor be tried in his mythical world of "rule of law". Such is life. China Rising Radio Sinoland 210123

This is it: Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's final March kangaroo court in Canada will determine her fate and China-US relations for years to come. China Rising Radio Sinoland 210307

Explosive expose' blows the cover off Huawei Meng Wanzhou's 2018 sting operation in Vancouver, Canada: The truth and consequences of connecting the dots.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

Jeff J. Brown Social Media Pages:

Sixteen years on the streets, living and working with the people of China: Jeff J. Brown is the author of 44 Days (2013) and Doctor Write Read's Treasure Trove to Great English (2015).
 

  New Content

To read all about Huawei and it's incredible story of resilience and never ending grit, check here,

Huawei story

It is truly fascinating, unique and inspiring!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 6, 2021 at 3:29:19 PM

