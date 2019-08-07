 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/7/19

New Fears for Julian Assange

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   8 comments
Author 72413
Message John Pilger
From Consortium News

WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange is facing extradition to the U.S. for conspiracy to hack into Defense Department computers in 2010.
Journalist John Pilger has recently visited imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and has raised an alarm about Assange's "deteriorated" health.

Pilger said in a Tweet on Wednesday that Assange is "isolated" and treated "worse than a murderer."

"I now fear for him," Pilger wrote.

John Pilger grew up in Sydney, Australia. He has been a war correspondent, author and documentary film-maker. He is one of only two to win British journalism's highest award twice, for his work all over the world. On 1 November, he was awarded (more...)
 
6 people are discussing this page, with 8 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Author 500873
Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 48 fans, 78 articles, 351 quicklinks, 3619 comments
  New Content

Where is the outrage?

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 1:53:52 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 3040 comments
Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

Where, indeed?! :(

So much wrong with this one. So many different laws being broken, by so many countries, and so many invented crimes and so much outright impropriety. And, so much at stake, yet no real public objection.

If anything, there appears to be more support than objection from the dumbed-down masses.

Not only do people not seem to care about what's happening to Julian, but they also don't seem to mind that an American citizen can just be slammed back in prison after a Presidential commutation, with no additional charges, and fined into bankruptcy on top of that.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 4:36:11 PM

Author 0
crispy41

Author 86194

(Member since Feb 27, 2013), 104 comments
  New Content

So much is going on around us that MSM has no time for Assange. Guns are again in the news + Trump daily circus + Kashmere + democratic primaries...

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 7:28:14 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 3040 comments
Reply to crispy41:   New Content

"...MSM has no time for Assange."

Only when you're living in the alternate reality the MSM maintains for you. Enjoy your Kool-Aid.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 11:29:12 PM

Author 0
Patricia 0rmsby

Author 11383

(Member since Feb 14, 2008), 4 fans, 9 articles, 6 quicklinks, 801 comments, 3 diaries
Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

I think Crispy meant that as a criticism of the MSM. The MSM wouldn't be capable of that, though, without the support of masses of dumbed down citizens.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 6:52:31 AM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 3040 comments
Reply to Patricia 0rmsby:   New Content

You're right. It might have just been sarcasm, in mockery of the MSM. It just didn't strike me that way the first two times I read it. Hmm. Crispy?

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 4:47:29 PM

Author 0
Brenda Schouten-Beckett

Author 506668
(Member since Sep 11, 2016), 7 fans, 884 comments
Reply to crispy41:   New Content

Hi, Crispy! Sarcasm doesn't work well on social media. Some of us are hoping your comment was meant to be "tongue-in-cheek".

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 6:41:27 AM

Author 0
Peter Franzen

Author 83997

(Member since Nov 23, 2012), 2 fans, 127 comments
Reply to Brenda Schouten-Beckett:   New Content

You are correct. Sarcasm and dry humour can be misunderstood. It's best just to say what you mean and leave the witty stuff for the grown ups. 😄

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 6:17:19 PM

Author 0
