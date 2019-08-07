New Fears for Julian Assange

From Consortium News
WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange is facing extradition to the U.S. for conspiracy to hack into Defense Department computers in 2010.
Journalist John Pilger has recently visited imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and has raised an alarm about Assange's "deteriorated" health.
Pilger said in a Tweet on Wednesday that Assange is "isolated" and treated "worse than a murderer."
"I now fear for him," Pilger wrote.
Do not forget Julian # Assange. Or you will lose him.
