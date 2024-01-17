New Era for Denmark! Frederik X proclaimed King of Denmark following Queen Margrethe's Abdication



Queen Margrethe II 75th birthday dinner, Christiansborg Palace - 2 (2015) 15 April 2015 / Queen Margrethe II 75th birthday Galla Dinner, Christiansborg Palace, Copenhagen, Denmark .

(Image by YouTube, Channel: DRFGARDEN 2nd) Details DMCA



I have chosen my favorite YouTube depiction of Denmark's former Queen, Margrethe II, on her 75th birthday.

When lots of people asked me how you recommend starting to comprehend how the United Nations works, I recommend this video, and also tell them to keep in mind that Frederik served as an Intern at the United Nations in 1994! [*see details from Wikipedia at the end of this short article by me and the New York Post, the newspaper started by USA's first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton].

This is particularly gratifying as well as sad to me because I have for 30 years been writing and even sometimes telephoning to Margrethe II about all kinds of vital subjects, particularly the UN Reforms I envisioned, about forcing China to stop killing Tibetans and Uyghurs, and how to protect the Danish from the ravages of the pharmaceutical genocidists.

She didn't always take my advice, especially NOT to get vaccinated by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Mode/RNA, and others, nor her subjects in Denmark. One surprise is that this took place at Christiansborg Palace and not at the Amalienborg Palace! Some say Denmark is the world's oldest democracy, which some also say was India.

One thing for sure! Denmark has the longest stable uninterrupted hereditary line for the Monarchy, and if you want to accomplish any real improvements for protecting humanity, you must communicate freely with the Danish Head of State!

____________

Denmark's King Frederik X has ascended the throne, becoming king on Sunday and succeeding his mother, Queen Margrethe II, who formally abdicated after 52 years as monarch.

Thousands turned out in the bitter cold to witness the 83-year-old become the first Danish monarch to voluntarily relinquish the throne in nearly 900 years.

Margrethe shocked the nation on New Year's Eve when she shared her plan to step down, which had been kept top-secret up until mere days before she made the announcement.

Wearing magenta, Margrethe signed the declaration of her abdication during a meeting of the Danish Cabinet at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen then declared Frederik king, proclaiming from the palace balcony, "Long live King Frederik the 10th."

_____________

* DETAILS:

Frederik was born by emergency caesarean section at Rigshospitalet, the Copenhagen University Hospital in Copenhagen, on 26 May 1968 at 23:50 to the then Princess Margrethe, oldest daughter of Frederik IX and heir presumptive to the Danish throne, and Prince Henrik. At the time of his birth, his maternal grandfather was on the throne of Denmark and his matrilineal great-grandfather was on the throne of Sweden.

He was baptised on 24 June 1968, at Holmen Church, in Copenhagen. He was named Frederik after his maternal grandfather, King Frederik IX, continuing the Danish royal tradition of the heir apparent being named either Frederik or Christian.

