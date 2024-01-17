 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

New Era for Denmark! Frederik X proclaimed King of Denmark following Queen Margrethe's Abdication

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Message Stephen Fox

Queen Margrethe II 75th birthday dinner, Christiansborg Palace - 2 (2015) 15 April 2015 / Queen Margrethe II 75th birthday Galla Dinner, Christiansborg Palace, Copenhagen, Denmark .
(Image by YouTube, Channel: DRFGARDEN 2nd)   Details   DMCA

I have chosen my favorite YouTube depiction of Denmark's former Queen, Margrethe II, on her 75th birthday.

When lots of people asked me how you recommend starting to comprehend how the United Nations works, I recommend this video, and also tell them to keep in mind that Frederik served as an Intern at the United Nations in 1994! [*see details from Wikipedia at the end of this short article by me and the New York Post, the newspaper started by USA's first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton].

This is particularly gratifying as well as sad to me because I have for 30 years been writing and even sometimes telephoning to Margrethe II about all kinds of vital subjects, particularly the UN Reforms I envisioned, about forcing China to stop killing Tibetans and Uyghurs, and how to protect the Danish from the ravages of the pharmaceutical genocidists.

She didn't always take my advice, especially NOT to get vaccinated by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Mode/RNA, and others, nor her subjects in Denmark. One surprise is that this took place at Christiansborg Palace and not at the Amalienborg Palace! Some say Denmark is the world's oldest democracy, which some also say was India.

One thing for sure! Denmark has the longest stable uninterrupted hereditary line for the Monarchy, and if you want to accomplish any real improvements for protecting humanity, you must communicate freely with the Danish Head of State!

____________

Denmark's King Frederik X has ascended the throne, becoming king on Sunday and succeeding his mother, Queen Margrethe II, who formally abdicated after 52 years as monarch.

Thousands turned out in the bitter cold to witness the 83-year-old become the first Danish monarch to voluntarily relinquish the throne in nearly 900 years.

Margrethe shocked the nation on New Year's Eve when she shared her plan to step down, which had been kept top-secret up until mere days before she made the announcement.

Wearing magenta, Margrethe signed the declaration of her abdication during a meeting of the Danish Cabinet at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen then declared Frederik king, proclaiming from the palace balcony, "Long live King Frederik the 10th."

_____________

* DETAILS:

Frederik was born by emergency caesarean section at Rigshospitalet, the Copenhagen University Hospital in Copenhagen, on 26 May 1968 at 23:50 to the then Princess Margrethe, oldest daughter of Frederik IX and heir presumptive to the Danish throne, and Prince Henrik. At the time of his birth, his maternal grandfather was on the throne of Denmark and his matrilineal great-grandfather was on the throne of Sweden.

He was baptised on 24 June 1968, at Holmen Church, in Copenhagen. He was named Frederik after his maternal grandfather, King Frederik IX, continuing the Danish royal tradition of the heir apparent being named either Frederik or Christian.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Stephen Fox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

43 years in the Native American and Japanese woodblock print business in Santa Fe, recently semiretired to devote all of my time as United Nations Futurist Theoretician to developing the procedural and structure reforms necessary at the UN, not (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

United Nations Santa Fe Updates on Hague International Courts Case versus Israeli Genocide; New Secretary General Plan

International Responses to Ideas from United Nations Santa Fe about Hague Justice for "Vaccine pLandemic Victims"

Kentucky Senator Eye Surgeon Rand Paul Lists 'Ridiculous Stuff' US Taxpayer Money Is Spent On

Fauci Deserves Prison COVID-19 origins: Sen. Rand Paul; UAE and Islamic Nations Must Wait for Hague Court Ruling

New Era for Denmark! Frederik X proclaimed King of Denmark following Queen Margrethe's Abdication

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend