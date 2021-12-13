 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/13/21

Neuropsychology of the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini II

(Page 1 of 12 pages)
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini
(Image by Bing)

I wrote my last article about the Neuropsychology of the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini a decade has gone by. However, during last decade we have had access to additional documents about Ayatollah Khomeini and the events surrounding the Iranian Revolution. Also, 1n 1983-1984 The Harvard University gave a grant to an Iranian scholar to interview all those Iranian politicians who had managed to survive the revolution and had got scattered around the Europe. That gentleman with the name of Dr Habib Lajevardi interviewed those politicians with the guaranty that the interviews would not be published for forty years. The interviews were not like what we see on T.V. The interviewees were given many hours to talk their heart out. At the time of the interviews, they had no fears of bad publicity or arrest. Also, they respected the Harvard University "Iran Oral History Project" and most of them realized that they are doing this for the sake of history itself. We should also keep in mind that the interviewer was quite familiar with events of previous half century and the details of each of these interviewee's background. Therefore, he did his best to take the truth out of them, and would confront them with quotations from other interviewees,

I have been compiling information about Khomeini during the years and I have been asked very good questions that I had to answer . I decided that it was my duty to rewrite my article to shed more light into who Khomeini was and what happened to us. I should mention that currently more data are available about the other issues related to the last grand revolution of twentieth century, and hopefully, I will be able to write them down, just because they are needed to be written down,

Ayatollah*1 Khomeini's fame in western countries is mostly related to the events which took place from 1979 to 1982. However, he had been a part of Iranian politics since the early 1950's. His introduction to western media was due to his leadership during the Iranian revolution of 1979. Khomeini became an undesirable world figure when he sided with the Muslim students who had taken American embassy personnel hostage in Tehran. That event which is known as the hostage crisis lasted 444 days. He began the process of becoming an undesirable character in Iran when he ordered the first executions without the due process of the law.

The purpose of this paper is not to provide an analysis of the historical events surrounding the reign of Ayatollah Khomeini. Rather, it is an attempt to understand Khomeini's psychopathology and its impact on himself and others. The forty fourth anniversary of the Iranian revolution is February 11, 2022. This is a special day for all of us. People of Iran remember it with joy or anger; they never forget it. At that time, along with millions of others, I was involved in the revolution of 1979. I might not be able to get away from guilt by blaming my errors on youth and naïvete'', but I can certainly claim that I was such a small pawn that I did not have any impact on those events. Having said that, looking at the pictures of the lost friends and those unknown heroes who died during the last thirty years causes a lot of personal sorrow over what has taken place.

The honorable people of one of the world's oldest civilizations and the first super power, who have put up a great fight for 150 years for freedom, yet they are deprived of the most basic human rights. It is my hope that this paper will serve as a tool to shed light on how an entire nation got duped by a manipulative, lying, clergyman. The men of God and the representatives of the Messiah are ordering the most heinous acts of barbarism and cruelty.

I have looked at the pictures of those mothers who are deprived of even peacefully protesting the death of their children - their children who were murdered in cold blood by the hands of the savage regime, which is also plundering our land and killing our scientists.

While creating the Islamic republic, Khomeini earned the title of the founding father of the Islamic Republic. I should add to this, that he is the original criminal, guilty of crimes against humanity and crimes against the Iranian people. He was able to single-handedly destroy the dreams of millions of people who were fighting for their freedom and replaced them with the horrific nightmares of an Islamic Republic. His promises of the rule of God turned to be the rule of the worst demon ever wearing the cloth of the prophets. He did not leave us with just a bad experience but with a perpetual killing machine whose job is to protect its own existence while its existence is an insult to humanity. To induce so much pain and anguish on 85,000,000 people one must have a unique personality and a unique childhood. This paper is an attempt at understanding that character.

Life History:

Mr. Khomeini was born in the city of Khomein in central Iran, a small town 300 kilometers south of Tehran, with many small villages and farming at its core. For generations, his ancestors were clergymen. They originated in a village in India, and several of his ancestors were Ayatollahs. Since the family had devoted themselves to a Shiite sect of Islam and they did not have strong roots in Iran - there was more devotion to the faith than the country.

Khomeini's grandfather had immigrated to the city of Najaf in Iraq for religious studies and his father, who was also a clergyman, moved to Khomein to start his ministry. Khomeini's father married once and had six children (three sons and three daughters). Ayatollah Khomeini is the youngest of these six children. Khomeini's father was killed in his 40's by a group of local bandits who might have had some connections with the local government of the time. At the time, Khomeini was only a year old and the bandits were captured and their leader was decapitated. There were some reports that specified that Khomeini was present at the horrifying event of the decapitation. I personally heard this story and its gruesome details from one of the Ayatollahs in Iran in 1985*2. However, there is ample evidence that he was far too young to have been a part of it. His oldest brother Ayatollah Pasandideh was about ten years old at that time and was present during the decapitation. Ayatollah Pasandideh described this event in detail in his memoirs. *3

After Khomeini's father's death, Khomeini's aunt moved into the Khomeini family household and took over his parenting. There are many reports that this aunt raised him. There is very little information regarding Khomeini's mother. This omission is somewhat peculiar as Khomeini's mother was young and available. The introduction of the aunt into the family must have had specific family reasons of which we are not aware.

The reports of the events associated with Khomeini's early childhood are limited and are mentioned in this article. We know that the aunt was a strong character and had a lot to do with Khomeini's upbringing. While growing up, Khomeini's brother took the role of a father figure and considering their age difference one can see how such an attachment was possible. When Khomeini was 10, his brother was more than twenty years old. The practice of the oldest son taking the role of the father after the premature death of a father is a common practice in Iran and strongly expected. That is what my uncle did after my grandfather died, and that is what I did when my father died. A son who would be guilty of negligence in carrying out this responsibility would have the burden of carrying several insults for the rest of his life.

Khomeini's brother reported his role in Khomeini's education in detail. One should consider that the clerical educational system of that time was different than the secular education of people like my uncle of the same generation. In clerical education, a student would be assigned a teacher and he would spend several years with him until the student was knowledgeable enough to go to a higher-level teacher.

Khomeini developed a strong attachment to his brother, which was closer than that for two typical Iranian brothers. Khomeini had a lot of respect for him and in their older ages was very concerned about his health. During the time he was in exile, whenever he had a correspondence with his younger son, he would urge him to look after Ayatollah Pasandideh. Obviously, Pasandideh was a father figure to him. *6 apparently, the teacher of his first years was the brother. Ayatollah Pasandideh reports that he taught Khomeini the art of good penmanship.

abbas sadeghian, Ph.D.


I was born and raised in Tehran Iran .I came to the U.S in 1976 to study psychology. With time decided to hang my hat here and became a U.S. citizen.
My areas of interest in psychology were varied. However I mostly worked with (more...)
 

This is the most complete article that I have written about Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Like most other Iranians I was fooled by him for a few months. However, during the summer of 1979, I went back to Tehran to see the results of all of the work that we the people of Iran had done. There are many regrets, but I feel so bad for people who paid much higher price because of him, and those who died to get him to power.

It was quite painful to realize that we were duped, but this was not just an error of judgment. It was a total screw up that we are still paying for it. If there is such a thing as Devil, Khomeini is one of the closest creatures next him.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 13, 2021 at 8:57:10 PM

