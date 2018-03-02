From Telesur
In the final analysis, somehow Israel maintains the upper hand and self-granted moral ascendancy.
PM Netanyahu's Remarks at Weekly Cabinet Meeting
(Image by YouTube, Channel: IsraeliPM) Permission Details DMCA
In an article published in Al-Monitor without a single verifiable citation, Israeli journalist, Shlomi Eldar, went to unprecedented lengths to divert attention from the corruption in his country.
For an Israeli journalist to handpick a few Palestinians who, allegedly, praised the war crimes-apologist Israeli media is a remarkable event that surely cannot be satisfactorily addressed in anonymity.
But Eldar's journalism aside, one would think that seeking Palestinian admiration for Israeli media should be the least urgent question to address at this time. Others are far more pressing. For example: Is corruption among Israel's political elite symptomatic of greater moral and other forms of corruption that have afflicted the entire society?
And, why is it that, while Netanyahu is being indicted for bribery, no Israeli official is ever indicted for war crimes against Palestinians?
In fact, well before Netanyahu's corruption scandals included more serious charges -- for instance, quid pro quo deals in which his advisers tried to manipulate media coverage in his favor and offering high political positions in exchange for favors -- it included bribes pertaining to fancy cigars and expensive drinks.
What Israelis are trying to tell us is that, despite all of its problems, Israel is a good, transparent, law-abiding and democratic society.