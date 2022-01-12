 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Positive News   

Nero Would Be Proud

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 71296
Message Blair Gelbond

World leaders fiddling while Rome burns
World leaders fiddling while Rome burns
(Image by Oxfam International from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Nero would be proud. We, too, fiddle as Rome burns.

Naturally, it is important to focus on the day-to-day events of our time, but if we neglect a deep and long-term understanding of what is happening on our planet, we might as well not bother with the immediate goings-on.

For the most part, many of us spend our time and thought consumed by our personal concerns, as well as mulling over the politics and events of the day. Naturally, the powers that be and the bought-and-sold media are filling our minds with bread and circus. At this level recent calamities such as 9/11 and the Covid horror-show, can be viewed as "weapons of mass distraction."

**

The powers-that-be are going out of their way to cover up two primary realities. The first is how dangerously close we are to the collapse of our world-systems. It would appear that current circumstances are only the beginning of a decades-long extinction event (see Choosing Earth by Duane Elgin and Active Hope by Joanna Macy).

Stephen Jenkinson has spoken about the etymology of the word catastrophe. In the Greek language the first syllable, cata, implies a descent, a going downward and inward. It is a descent with a purpose. Strophe is a suffix that relates to the early technology of weaving, such as making a rope ladder. So, the fullest meaning of the word, he says, is that catastrophe is a descent with a path that has been woven before you were aware of it and that you didn't seek.

Catastrophe is, therefore, both an opportunity and an obligation to descend beneath what the culture is comfortable with - into the depths of one's own being and the actual nature of our world. We may be stretched to the max in this descent, but the fact is that other people before us, in other desperate times, have taken this path.

It is important to remember that initiation (planetary as well as individual) is always a brush with death, and there is no guarantee that the initiate will physically survive. Yet, as indigenous tribes know, it is essential for maturity.

While New Age memes insist that all will be well - and soon - we can remember that no enlightenment is possible without the endarkenment that comes with the visceral experience of the shadow and the dreadful ordeals that accompany the death of the ego.

The second factor is the presence of extra-terrestrial beings who have mastered energy sources that could greatly contribute to solving our "world problematique:" e.g., no more wars for oil, and free energy for the entire world. My understanding is that the latter is far from a wish-fulfilling fantasy. It is our present reality.

The ET matter has been one of the most highly classified matters for decades. The strategies have included mocking, peripheralizing and ridiculing citizen researchers outwardly, while the military-industrial complex has remained "obsessed" with this issue. Many of us have internalized this strategy, telling ourselves that only "tin-foil-hat" wearing (crazy) people would give this phenomenon any credence.

Paul Hellyer, Canada's former minister of defence, has blasted governments' secrecy, and more than 65 years of alleged lies, compartmentalization and disinformation. He demands full disclosure of what is known about visitors from other realms, their technology and the extent of their collaboration with governments, including any treaties that may have been signed by them. Reporting on his conversation with a general, he stated that the general had said that "there have been face-to-face meetings between U.S. officials and visitors from other star systems."

(See siriusdisclosure.com and Paul Hellyer's Youtube videos, as well as Fromthewilderness.net.)

**

Given the divisions in America, there is the real possibility that Donald Trump will gain a second term. It is clear that he and his loyalists are essentially neofascists. Given his psychopathic personality and his innate desire to abuse his power, many wise and intelligent people from various disciplines are suggesting that if Trump or Trump-like characters win the 2022 and 2024 elections, the American experiment in democracy may well be damaged beyond repair.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Blair Gelbond Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: Living with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Enzo and our Planetary Marathon

Self-Actualization for the Benefit of the World

Loving Awareness

The Scapegoat

Bodhichitta - Opening the Heart-Mind

Are we critical thinkers or "useful idiots?"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 9 fans, 70 articles, 1 quicklinks, 3041 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

We are facing the extinction of our very own human species and the destruction of the Biosphere.

If we want our children, grandchildren, and the ecosystem, which we can't exist without, to survive we had better wake up sooner, rather than later.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022 at 11:55:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 