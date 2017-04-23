Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Sci Tech

Neil deGrasse Tyson on Science in America

Headlined to H2 4/23/17

On April 21, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson posted this video on his Facebook page, with the following words:

Dear Facebook Universe

I offer this four-minute video on "Science in America" containing what may be the most important words I have ever spoken.

As always, but especially these days, keep looking up.

--Neil deGrasse Tyson

Four days later it has 23 million views. Comments include:

See Tyson at these upcoming venues:

April 24: Proctor's Theatre, Schenectady, NY
April 25:Landmark Theatre, Syracuse, NY
April 26: Hershey Theatre, Harrisburg, PA

and in CA, NE, IL, MO, NC, TN and GA through June, more info here.

From flickr.com: Neil deGrasse Tyson's insightful comment about children (and adults). {MID-72126}
Neil deGrasse Tyson's insightful comment about children (and adults).
http://www.merylannbutler.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Chuck Nafziger

Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)


  New Content

I like Tyson's passion and style, but even he misses a huge point. In our extremely sick society where money controls what is "true," even peer reviewed science becomes suspect. Monsanto and the Gates Foundation put in almost as much money into buying propaganda and university departments as they do into research itself. The flood of money warps even peer reviewed science, and in return brings in even more money.

I would love to believe in science, but my research gives me many questions about the vaccines and especially the genetic engineering examples of "science" touted in this video. This not at all cut and dried and Tyson should know it.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 23, 2017 at 7:11:29 PM

