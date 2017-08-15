Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Negotiate With North Korea

By       Message Steve Shapiro     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

According to Night Watch a Pentagon Intelligence report through KGS (Kforce Government Solutions) that since just before 26 July 2016 the United States government put an embargo on all North Korean funds within the United States for penalties over lack of humanitarian considerations, which was including those finances of Kim Jung Un. This caused him to begin a military buildup as a form of intimidation. The Pentagon released their comments in revealing that North Korea would not declare war as a matter of policy, and their threats are their way to encourage outside influences to declare war upon them. Thus the NKPA build-up or even attack would leave open the argument that the foe was perpetrator and North Korea the victim.

The idea that President Trump was elected as a brazen leader makes Kim Jung Un's strategy a viable one that Trump seems to be playing into. The United States government defenses certainly don't need to counter-threat in order to prove our military superiority, but our president seems compelled to answer verbally in an unnecessary show of force, because it is rather well known we are the superior military force in this saber-rattling stage of Kim Jung Un outrage. President Trump seems to think he can negotiate out of the North Korean threat. The reason we are in this tit-for-tat show of force in the first place is over the financial embargo based on North Korea's humanitarian penalties. There has been no mention by the Trump administration of any reference to the embargo or the reasons for this embargo. It therefore seems likely that our president wants to "use some of those nuclear warheads we have stockpiled," as he stated during his campaign. And, his negotiations have been with the leadership of China and Russia to ensure moot alliances with North Korea. What's to negotiate with North Korea? Hiroshima was a strategic target where Japan had a ball-bearing factory, and we certainly know where the PRNK missiles are being built. New intelligence turns up where their missile engines are coming from and that takes money, so how effective is the US financial embargo?

In the final analysis, what does our president Trump have with which to negotiate? Diplomatic negotiations with China and Russia will be public, and arguments in US Congress will not be any manner of secret.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

www.steve-shapiro.net

Steve Shapiro is a journalist, author, and screenwriter. As the Charter President of the Jr. United Nations, my motto against autocracy by siblings, parents, local constabulary or governments is 'in liberty is luxury.'


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Whole Foods Doing What?!

First 2012 Presidential Debate

Lesson in Depression of 1837

Havana Cigars Tight Rap

On Sovereignty and U.S, Precedents for Making War

Mo Money

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Steve Shapiro

Become a Fan
Author 55801

(Member since Nov 9, 2010), 1 fan, 16 articles, 75 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Certain perimeters of what started Kim Jung Un on his missile build up and threats to attack the US have been lost in reportage since 2016, until this article.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 15, 2017 at 10:23:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 