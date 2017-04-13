Refresh  

Nearing A Total Drop Off the Cliff

By Paul J. Landis
Before the election season, not the November 2016 election day, what issues were confronting Americans?

The first was and is the damaging corporate control of the U.S. mainstream media.

Congress can no longer ignore corporate control of the media

By Rep. Bernie Sanders

www.wethepeoplewethemedia.com/control1.htm

Congress Can No Longer Ignore Corporate Control of the Media

by Rep. Bernie Sanders Sander's Scoop newsletter, Summer 2002

This has been done and supported by those, including too many members of the US congress, who make money from wars and have goals that include Empire USA and corporate government.


Nearing A Total Drop Off the Cliff by Paul J. Landis

In 1996 then President Clinton signed the 1996 Telecommunications Act which helped close the door on corporate control of the media.

Bush and Cheney would not have gotten away with the murder of 3,000 on 9/11 nor the Iraq War without this support from the media, military-contractor corporations, and members of the US Congress.

Also, very active and very diligent in maintaining the anti-democracy tentacles of their goals, including the worldwide actions of the CIA to do the bidding of the military-industrial complex, corporate contractors and the members of congress willing to ignore their oaths of office and to financially benefit from military goals free from the scrutiny of American citizens.

CIA activities include their support and creation of Al Qaeda and ISIS.

Paul J. Landis: I am the author of "A Real 9/11 Commission Will Help Free America Now!", ISBN: 097604-0824.
 

Paul J. Landis

When we the people take the necessary actions to remove the corporate control of our media and demand congress stop and audit the military industrial complex and the goals of war and Empire USA, we raise the chance that we have a country we can be proud of.in

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 13, 2017 at 6:38:53 PM

