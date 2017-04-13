- Advertisement -

Before the election season, not the November 2016 election day, what issues were confronting Americans?

The first was and is the damaging corporate control of the U.S. mainstream media.

See:

Congress can no longer ignore corporate control of the media

By Rep. Bernie Sanders

www.wethepeoplewethemedia.com/control1.htm

This has been done and supported by those, including too many members of the US congress, who make money from wars and have goals that include Empire USA and corporate government.



Nearing A Total Drop Off the Cliff by Paul J. Landis



In 1996 then President Clinton signed the 1996 Telecommunications Act which helped close the door on corporate control of the media.

Bush and Cheney would not have gotten away with the murder of 3,000 on 9/11 nor the Iraq War without this support from the media, military-contractor corporations, and members of the US Congress.

Also, very active and very diligent in maintaining the anti-democracy tentacles of their goals, including the worldwide actions of the CIA to do the bidding of the military-industrial complex, corporate contractors and the members of congress willing to ignore their oaths of office and to financially benefit from military goals free from the scrutiny of American citizens.

CIA activities include their support and creation of Al Qaeda and ISIS.

