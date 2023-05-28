Nato's stress test

Nato was waking up in the middle of the night

With heart palpitations,

Complaining of chest pains,

Shortness of breath.

When Nato couldn't even walk up stairs

Without experiencing a heart-flutter

The doctor said,

You're 74 years old.

I think we need to check this out.

We might need to put you on medications,

But first I would like you to take a stress test.

Nato was worried.

Nato didn't want to be tested.

Nato felt old, like a remnant of the Cold War

But life was OK, most of the time,

Golfing, sipping ice tea on the back porch

Thinking, Maybe retirement won't be so bad.

When the war in Ukraine broke out

The doctor said, This is perfect.

Now Nato is taking a stress test!

Helping Ukraine take on Russia.

Now Nato is all hooked up to

Heart, blood and breathing monitors.

With Nato weapons and training

Ukraine is pushing Russia back.

Use this fancy field weapon this way.

Do this but don't do that.

If you do something dumb

It's all you, says Nato.

If a weapons system works well,

Then it makes us both look good.

Nato is thinking: This stress test is going pretty well!

But how long is this test going to last?!

Hey doc!

Puff, puff, puff . . .

Where is that doctor anyway?

Oh, I see him,

He is outside in the parking lot

Getting into his hybrid.

Now he is driving away laying tracks.

I wonder if that is part of the stress test

Thinks Nato, sweat streaming down,

Heart beating crazy like a drum . . .



(Article changed on May 28, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT)