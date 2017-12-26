Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest 1 Share on Fark! 1 Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (6 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Native Brilliance: What Can We Learn From It

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Burl Hall       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/26/17

Author 58753
Become a Fan
  (42 fans)
- Advertisement -

By Burl B. Hall

With Meredith S. Hall

- Advertisement -

A Native American chief in the 1800's, named Seattle, made a speech expressing a philosophy of interconnectedness. From the European perspective, his words were received as a joke. We couldn't believe their naivete'. We didn't listen to Seattle, smirking because we were so sure that our way of seeing things was much more sophisticated and advanced. But the joke will eventually turn on us divisive, reductionist Europeans. (By reductionist I mean breaking things into parts, while negating wholeness).

- Advertisement -

Consider the following Integrative speech of a unified diversity he made regarding we of European descent:

Every part of this soil is sacred in the estimation of my people. Every hillside, every valley, every plain and grove, has been hallowed by some sad or happy event in days long vanished. Even the rocks, which seem to be dumb and dead as the swelter in the sun along the silent shore, thrill with memories of stirring events connected with the lives of my people, and the very dust upon which you now stand responds more lovingly to their footsteps than yours, because it is rich with the blood of our ancestors, and our bare feet are conscious of the sympathetic touch.

http://www.halcyon.com/arborhts/chiefsea.html

Now that we are under the regime of Donald Trump, how do Seattle's words relate to our current world? Are we truly what Natives referred to us Europeans as: "the walking dead?" Does this definition fit Trump? I hate to say this, yet I don't see any real life in the man. To me he is but the trump card of our McDonald culture.

- Advertisement -

More poignant, does the description fit the citizenry and system that put Trump in power? My answer is "yes." The earth we have desecrated cannot respond "lovingly to (our) footsteps" for our rapacious touch has been so far from "sympathetic."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Burl is an avid writer and publishes to OpEd News. He is author of "Sophia's Web: A Passionate Call to Heal Our Wounded Nature." As of this writing, Burl is planning to self-publish the book. Alongside his wife, Burl co-hosts an on line radio (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Physicist Tom Campbell's Big TOE or Theory of Everything

Through Music and Story Telling: Makana Speaks

Sex as Natural Process: A Primary Step to Healing Alienation?

Beyond Monsanto: Rekindling a Healthy Earth in the Face of Corporate Farming

Corporate Psychopaths Housing Senior Citizens: A Personal Editorial

What's in a Seed?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Burl Hall

Become a Fan
Author 58753

(Member since Jan 22, 2011), 42 fans, 312 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2108 comments, 102 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

We need drastic change. Other cultures, such as the Native Americans, have much to teach us.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017 at 4:42:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 144 articles, 3214 quicklinks, 13465 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
We standardize the complex ecosystem of a forest by measuring the board feet of wood rolling down the rails to Home Depot and similar places. Many would standardize art such as the Mona Lisa by weighing the paint. We standardize kids by sticking cattle tags in their ears, otherwise known as standardized tests. None of it makes much sense, let alone corresponds with reality. Great article, thanks Burl.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017 at 5:48:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 8 fans, 796 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

You are so right about how we have reduced everything sacred into fractions. And without the whole picture, who can ever see the big patterns? We've been blinded.

I've appreciated your 'type' of brilliance for a long time, Burl. Thank you for the article and for David Mallet's music. I love 'Celebration' and think it should be this website's theme song. :) It will be mine for awhile. I need its call to action.

Happy New Year, Burl and Merry!

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 1:15:53 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 