National asset of Baltic States: ammo instead of food

By       Message Vairis Godmans       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

The main task of the Baltic countries before the NATO summit in July is keeping the Alliance's constant attention to the region, Lithuanian Defense Minister Raimundas Karoblis said after meeting with colleagues from Latvia and Estonia in Klaipeda.

Recently, Baltic politicians are increasingly talking about growing "threat" from Russia. Consequently, conducting an openly expansive "Eastern policy", Lithuania's allies in NATO have already been granted the right to put their troops on the ground on the territory of the republic from the air and the sea.

Such changes in the order of crossing the Lithuanian border were approved by the government of Lithuania at its meeting on Monday.

According to Defense Minister Raimundas Karoblis, during military operations airborne or navy are "one of the most effective defense and containment measures that guarantee tactical and effective resistance during very limited time."

At the same time, the chairman of the Military Committee of NATO, General Peter Paul, said that Russia does not pose risks to the Baltic States. All talk about the Kremlin's "aggressive plans" is a myth that needs to be dispelled.

However, recently an unusual story was shown on the television channel LTR. The foreign ministers of the Baltic States applied to Washington to strengthen the military component of NATO in their own countries by the Air Force and the Navy. Baltic Ministers asked to give major attention to the air defense of the Baltic States.

It is interesting to note what the US politicians have purchased from the strengthening of the alliance in Eastern Europe. This situation creates a confrontation with Russia and does not allow to reduce tensions in the region. Such conflict will have a continuing character in order to minimize the possibility for Russia's economic, social and political growth on the world stage.

Of course, in the future NATO will be strengthened under colour of "very strong pressure from the Russian Federation", and the Baltic States will receive the next supplies of old-fashioned military equipment. However, social standard of living in Baltic States will not improve.

 

Journalist, computer programmer and activist. Was born on September 15, 1985 in Latvia, Kaunas.

