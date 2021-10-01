National Arts Month Reinstated after 4-Year Hiatus

At a Zoom meeting I attended this morning offered by Americans for the Arts Action Fund, Nina Tunceli, Executive Director, announced that President Biden has resumed issuing the annual White House Proclamation which celebrates October as National Arts and Humanities Month. This has been a tradition for 30 years, only interrupted by a four-year hiatus during the Trump Administration.

This is a welcome step forward for any of us artists who have been impacted by the pandemic..

A Proclamation on National Arts and Humanities Month, 2021

As our Nation continues to grapple with consequential crises from combating the ongoing global pandemic and addressing cries for racial justice to tackling the existential threat that climate change poses to our planet the arts and humanities enable us to both understand our experiences and lift our sights.

During this National Arts and Humanities Month, we celebrate the power of the arts and humanities to provide solace, understanding, and healing. We recognize the ability of the arts and humanities to amplify important and diverse voices and messages. We reflect on the fact that, as we have struggled with isolation, anxiety, and the loss of loved ones, we have turned to music and dance, literature and poetry, and philosophy and history to bring us together and help us persevere through, and grapple with, our current moment.

From our Nation's earliest days, we have recognized the arts as a foundation of our Republic. As George Washington wrote in 1781, "The arts and sciences [are] essential to the prosperity of the State and to the ornament and happiness of human life."

Today, any American regardless of their background can create art and turn to it for hope, acceptance, and inspiration.

The arts and humanities have united us as a Nation from the television programs we watch to the books and exhibits that inspire us providing a sense of community when we need it most.

The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated our creative sectors.

Before the pandemic, our Nation's arts and culture sectors were strong and vibrant a nearly $1 trillion industry employing over 5 million Americans. But as the pandemic canceled events and closed theatres, concert halls, and performance venues, the unemployment rates for the cultural community spiked to among the highest in the Nation. Many museums, libraries, and arts venues closed their curtains and doors, some for a final time. For our Nation to fully recover and heal, we need the creative economy and our cultural sector to recover.