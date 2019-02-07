Nancy Pelosi's Clap of Genius

- Advertisement -

I'm feeling a lot better about Nancy Pelosi since her iconic clap back at the SOTU. The Washington Post called her "the Queen of Condescending Applause" and noted that "by early Wednesday morning, Pelosi's clap was a trending moment on Twitter, and she had been mentioned in more than 222,000 tweets." One twitterer called it "the photo of the century." Others credited Pelosi with inventing the "f*ck you" clap. Her daughter Christine tweeted," oh yes that clap took me back to the teen years. She knows. And she knows that you know. And frankly she's disappointed that you thought this would work. But here's a clap."

RT @nytimes: A clapback? A clap jeer? Whatever you call it, New York Times photographer @dougmillsnyt captured what many said was the photo… at — (((Patti Fink))) (@PattiFink) February 7, 2019

RT @eugenegu: Through a single clap, Speaker Pelosi tells Trump she’s going to dog walk him. Iconic picture for the ages. https://t.co/ooP8… at https://t.co/ooP8… - Advertisement - February 7, 2019

RT @MrDanZak: Lol Pelosi’s daughter ⬇️ https://t.co/zXOB1dXDjy at https://t.co/zXOB1dXDjy — Kat ❄️🌊 (@Vox_Democracy) February 7, 2019

- Advertisement -

RT @cbouzy: Nancy Pelosi was trolling Trump the entire night. This is how a mother claps for a toddler, every mother knows this clap. "Good… at — Mark "I am no Jedi, but I know the Force" Field (@ISpeakPirate) February 7, 2019

RT @OscarHokeah: Loved #Pelosi’s “FU” clap at #SOTU. ❤️😂✊🏽❤️😂✊🏽 https://t.co/t8nGGmmTLB at https://t.co/t8nGGmmTLB — Bob de Biker (@BobvdMand) February 7, 2019

RT @RedNationRising: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, applauding President Trump in a way that can only be described as withering? derision? con… at — Vulture3B (@Vulture3B) February 7, 2019

- Advertisement -