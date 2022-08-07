Nancy Pelosi Opens the Second Front



Dark Ride at Window on China, Taiwan

Pelosi has returned from her "controversial" trip to Taiwan. The Why is still percolating among the wags and pundits of the Left and Right alike, with a semi-consensus that it was a bad idea, given the tensions with Russia back West, knowing that their key ally in the war with Ukraine is China. Plus, Nancy violated the decades old tacit Taiwan policy of "strategic ambiguity." The US doesn't want to rattle China's feathers, but, at the same time, it wants to get loud once a while about Taiwan's vibrant democracy and America's stalwart support of the renegade nation that once, long ago, was the "real" China. Before it was forced to flee to China's low-rent Hong Kong.

Paul and Nancy's Investments

Of course, Taiwan has built itself to an economic powerhouse over the years -- they are especially high;y qualified to manufacture semiconductors, for instance. Nancy, and her husband Paul had substantial stock in the semiconductor business (NVIDIA, a company in direct competition with Taiwan Semiconductor (TS) ), and some journos (raises hand) have wondered aloud on electric paper if maybe there wasn't a little self-interest involved in the trip. It goes like this: The Pelosis recently sold their NVIDIA shares off "about a month before a congressional vote on the Chips-plus' bill, which will invest $54 billion in stateside semiconductor manufacturing and research." They reportedly lost a total of $341,365 in the NVIDIA deucing. That's a lot of cheese the mouse found missing, to his chagrin.

On the other hand, Nancy chatted up the head of TS while in Taiwan and all but secured an agreement for a new deal for them stateside. "The Pelosiis do not own any shares of Taiwan Semiconductor directly, but they do own a large stake in Alliance Bernstein Holding." The anti-corruption watcher, Unusual Whales, lays it out simply:



Pelosi Investments

There's some chutzpah, too. So, whatever the Pelosi's lost in dumping the NVIDIA shares, they made back with AllianceBernstein by stoking its stock with a publicized meeting. As Business Insider notes,

The NVIDIA trade by Pelosi's husband came as Pelosi approved a House plan to ban members of Congress and their spouses from trading stocks.

Nancy would fit right in with antebellum Ukraine's oligarchs. Hobnobbing with Zelensky's billionaire -- say, the ultra-corrupt, accomplished thief Ihor Kolomoyskyi (think: Bernie Madoff), who laundered his cash in the US like a drug cartel in the streaming series, Ozark.

Say, who cut the cheese?

The Second Front

Speaking of putting up a stink, the Chinese made it clear, way before Pelosi departed for the land of the Taivuan indigenous people, that they would retaliate in some measure for the "provocation" she brought with the swagger of her Congressional position. For instance, "Any trip by Pelosi 'will greatly threaten peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, severely undermine China-US relations and lead to a very serious situation and grave consequences,' senior Chinese diplomat Liu Xiaoming tweeted late Monday night. (CNBC) Except for her tacit wheeling and dealing in investment news, no other reason is clear why she would be there in person (usually they rant and rave from Capitol Hill) declaring that America would "stand strong" with the rogue militant Chinese capitalists who the CIA helped set up on the island. Unless she went there to intentionally open up a second military front. Why? Maybe more investment opportunities for the MIC? After all, with the Afghan war gone, along with all its spending for nothing, the Pentagon has to find some way to spend down that record $722 billion FY 2022 budget passed by Congress last June.

We know from media reports that Joe Biden was once again seemingly only mildly concerned with Pelosi's trip, telling CNBC, "The military thinks it's not a good idea right now. But I don't know what the status of it is," Biden said in July. It all depends on your definition of what "it is" is. Again, as with Ukraine, just before the Russians invaded, he's suddenly all Foggy Bottom. Back then, recall, he was in trouble with the Right and the MSM because he seemed to be suggesting that "a little incursion over the border might be okay," even though hundreds of thousands of Russian troops were amassing on the border. It was almost like he was offering catnip to the Putin cat, but Pootey had an answer. Well, it's trolls under the bridge now. Almost immediately, once the invasion began, the MIC facrtories started up again with their familiar ka-ching-a-ling-a-ding-dong-ding sound.

Lasr April, in an interview with Heidi Peltier of Brown University's Cost of War project, I asked her about the expected costs of Ukraine and how we would know we were getting ourselves into another quackmire. Peltier said to keep an eye on war machinery investments (they went up) and pointed -- even early then -- that there were worrying signs that the war could be protracted:

I think some of what's happening there, that relates to recent work of ours is, number one, how much US contractors are benefiting from this. And you can see that in their stock prices. There's a quote from the CEO of Raytheon who's saying this is going to be good for us. And so I think that's one thing to watch is that contractors and some contractors are benefiting from this and we'll have no incentive for the US to minimize its intervention "You know, one thing I just read yesterday was that some of the some of the equipment and weapon systems that are being sent to Ukraine right now are not coming out of US stockpiles, which they could be, but rather that they are being manufactured newly, which is, you know, not only a waste, but also another way that the contractors are kind of increasing demand for their own products.

The reader might want to have a look at that revealing interview.

Now that "longtime China hawk" (CNBC) Pelosi went to Taiwan, essentially without Biden's permission or blessing, his rhetoric has picked up dramatically, noting to the public that China's firing of live missiles toward the Taiwanese coast was "provocative" and "irresponsible." And, even scarier, there were reports that Taiwanese and Chinese warships were "shadowing" each other. In addition, China is said to have immediately begun exercises simulating an invasion of the island.

But missing from reports is what seems obvious to me: Americans are being led to believe that Pelosi's bellicose trip to Taiwan -- travelling aboard a U.S. military aircraft for the entirety of her trip (CNBC) -- is the the Commander of Chief of US military forces -- Joe Biden -- had little to say of value about her trip ("it's a personal trip"), politically distancing himself, but then, as with Ukraine, pouncing with promises of a protection racket should China make a move on the islanders, and putting the defense budget in operation for the region, which is great for the MIC. Such rhetoric reacting to the "provocation" echoes how the "minor incursion" has led to a virtual proxy war between the US and Russia. You might call this approach "strategic ambiguity," not telling us how it actually went down -- like with the Corn Pop poolside pomade story that was so obviously full of thit. It looks like Biden is now calling Putin and Xi "Esther Williams." How can it end well?

It's been clear for quite some time now that Russia and China are, together, represent the biggest threats to American hegemony, militarily and economically. For America to go up against both at the same time could prove catastrophic, given America's miserable track record with wars in the last few decades. Bruno Samartino was glorious, we loved him, and let him know from the nosebleeds. But the mofo going up against Professor Tanaka and Ivan the Terrible? I dunno.

Of the two, China is considered the greatest threat. They do things that annoy us. Refuse opium for payment, forcing the Brits to relieve them of Hong Kong. Went Communist, forcing us to renege on our deal with the Koreans to return the country back to the locals once the Japs were sent packing in 1945. Buying lots of oil from Venezuela after the US declared war on the nation with economic sanctions. Building a New Silk Road, incorporating nation-states along the way, through Asia, Europe, and Africa. And, to really gall, the Chinese have seemingly made Saudi Arabia their new best friend, according to at least one report. They may have fist-bumped, but MBS increased oil production only a modest amount for Biden and his desire to get Putin (Er, it also looks like the Russians and SA are new best friends, too. Do you sense a Gulp War coming?)

But perhaps most rankling to the US regime is China's brazen goal of stripping the US of its global reserve currency. As Ruchir Sharma, investor and columnist for the Financial Times observes in Has China Won? (see my review) by the former Singapore ambassador to the UN, and president of the UN Security Council from 2001-2, Kishore Mahbubani,

The world has been happy to use the US dollar as the global reserve currency because they trusted the US government to make the right decisions on the US dollar that would take into consideration the economic interests not only of the 330 million American people but also of the remaining 7.2 billion people outside America who also rely on the US dollar to fund their international transactions. This trust is a key pillar of the resilience of the US dollar as a global reserve currency. In recent decades, this trust has begun to erode because America has occasionally used the privilege of having the global reserve currency as a weapon against other countries.[86-88]

Other countries include: Iran, Venezuela, Russia, China. They used to say to us, Can I trust you? The cruel and moist answer of neoliberals.

So we got a beef, and when we got a beef in the past, most of the time we opened up an abattoir. But now it looks like the branding iron's in the other hand.

China is almost certainly seen as more of a thorn in the side than the Russians. They directly confront American global hegemony economically and militarily in the East. Indeed, it has been duly noted that they are the worst of the two evils we fear. As David Rosenberg recently put in a Haaretz piece,

Putin sees his assault on Ukraine as part of a wider war for a multipolar world, but his 'alternative model' is failing. China is the only real rival to Western dominance, and that's what America and the West should worry about ["Ukraine war: Putin is dangerous, but China is the West's real enemy"]

But the MIC sees Russia and China aligned and it helps to demonize China so that they are seen as the devilish equivalent in the East of what Russia is doing in the West. Take away the Taiwan issue and it becomes difficult to know how to successfully demonize China for strategic political purposes. It's in the American interest to keep the pressure up there, even if it might be best to cede the island the way Hmg Kong was eventually ceded.

Militarily, Daniel Ellsberg tells us in The Doomsday Machine that we've always planned or taking out China in the event that we take out Russia. He writes, chillingly, "The preplanned targets for the whole force included, along with military sites, every city in the Soviet Union and China." [Ellsberg's emphasis] "We" would bomb the Chinese in a nuclear war with Russia -- even if we weren't at war with them [see pages 111-114 of Doomsday].

There's no evidence that "we" intend to nuke anybody any time soon. But such displays of brassy chutzpah seemingly designed to stoke defensive posturing that reacts with a counteroffensive war game mindset makes it more likely than not that some boon will err . The net result of Pelosi's trip is the MIC wins again; the get to spend money preparing for war in the Asia Pacific, keeping ore military contractors happy in situations that needn't be, at a time when we are now constantly reminded that we should spending our tax payer funds on doing whatever we can to save our sorry asses from extinction during the Climate Apocalypse just ahead. It's sobering to know that there are dinosaurs out there who still feel the selfish need to make a buck off of the rolling pearl harbor catastrophes we face.