Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Nader: "As long as the contented classes are not upset the system is in lock, like connecting gears"

By       Message Dave Lefcourt       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/2/18

Author 40828
- Advertisement -

From youtube.com: Ralph Nader at the Harvard Law Forum (2017) On November 8, 2017, Ralph Nader -- consumer advocate, public citizen, Harvard Law alumnus, and one of The Atlantic's 100 most influential figures in American history -- came to Harvard Law
Ralph Nader at the Harvard Law Forum (2017) On November 8, 2017, Ralph Nader -- consumer advocate, public citizen, Harvard Law alumnus, and one of The Atlantic's 100 most influential figures in American history -- came to Harvard Law...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Harvard Law Forum)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Ralph Nader in November at Harvard Law School

Read Chris Hedges interview [1] with Ralph Nader. It's a stunner; a must read.

- Advertisement -

Much of what Nader said struck this reader, too much to list here. Here's a few selected excerpts.

Most worrisome, Nader "feared that the population was so effectively anesthetized by mass culture that it might not rise up against the elites".

"The U.S. has developed a society...living in virtual reality swinging between big-screen TV and their cell phones. They're wallowing in text messages".

- Advertisement -

"Great changes start with people in the 20's. But look what you've got now...cell phones available to any child."

Nader worries "as long as 10 to 15 percent of the American people are well-off the elites will have enough support to continue the assault".

"As long as the contented classes are not upset, the system of control is in lock, like connecting gears."

To this septuagenarian-whose early enlightenment began in the late 1960's and early 70's against the Vietnam war- I could not then imagine some 45 years later the general passivity of many/most Americans to the injustices heaped upon them by the elites that as Nader says they "might not rise up against".

How could this have happened?

Well...I do have my own hypotheses and at the top of the list was Congress ending the draft after the US unceremoniously left Vietnam in 1973.

- Advertisement -

Congress witnessed the demonstrations and protests against the war and vowed that wouldn't happen again and in one fell swoop removed a main group that had participated in resistance to the Vietnam war.

Today "Veterans for Peace" are at the forefront against our wars most of whom came from that Vietnam war generation. They are to be admired along with the few who have come back from Afghanistan and Iraq wars and have spoken up in the few demonstrations against our wars. Unfortunately they are a small minority.

But now since the end of the draft pretty much the only ones entering our all volunteer military are white rural kids and poor minorities from the inner cities in late teens and early 20's whose work prospects are few.

In suburban areas high school ROTC is offered only in less affluent areas where military recruiters can indoctrinate the few to consider joining the military after graduation. ROTC is certainly not offered in the more affluent area high schools.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

edith miller

Become a Fan
Author 502755

(Member since Jun 21, 2015), 1 fan, 79 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

wouldn't it be wonderful if Nadar made it his mission to recruit people who would unite these groups to the interconnected common cause.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 2, 2018 at 9:57:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 