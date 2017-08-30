Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (4 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   4 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

NYT: "There is no such thing as the 'alt-left.'"

By       Message Daily Kos     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/30/17

- Advertisement -

Reprinted from www.dailykos.com by

The New York Times today:

- Advertisement -
Researchers who study extremist groups in the United States say there is no such thing as the "alt-left." Mark Pitcavage, an analyst at the Anti-Defamation League, said the word had been made up to create a false equivalence between the far right and "anything vaguely left-seeming that they didn't like."

Some centrist liberals have taken to using this term.

"It did not arise organically, and it refers to no actual group or movement or network," Mr. Pitcavage said in an email. "It's just a made-up epithet, similar to certain people calling any news they don't like 'fake news.'"

"Some centrist liberals", of course, includes our own Markos Moulitsas, a choice which I hope he's come to regret in the wake of Tangerine Palpatine's press conference today.

- Advertisement -

When used by centrists and some liberals, of course, this is an extension of the "Horseshoe Theory", a glib assertion that the "extreme left" and "extreme right" are closer together than not, much like the ends of a horseshoe.

It is, of course, nonsense.

But what it does do is allow both the "alt-right" to deflect attention from their violent, bigoted, anti-Semitic, extreme racist and homophobic selves and onto those standing bodily in opposition to them. Cheeto Benito himself has employed this very tactic today in what may be the worst press conference in Presidential history.

This usage is appalling, of course, but understandable, because these people are in all ways vile and evil.

Democratic "centrist liberals" and their somewhat more progressive allies use the term differently, despite its origins as a right-wing smear. They use it directed toward progressives who have, for whatever reason, chosen to not support Hillary Clinton last November and who continue to withhold their support for Democrats today.

This usage is also appalling, and in all ways totally unjustifiable, because it is literally claiming these leftists are the moral equivalent of actual Nazis.

- Advertisement -

There are, of course, actual racists, and sexists, and especially anti-Semites, among the left. They exist throughout all factions of the Democratic Party as well, and it is incumbent upon all of us as people of conscience to challenge and confront bigotry within our own ranks wherever we find it. Moreover, all of us carry bigoted views of which we haven't purged ourselves, or even confronted, and it's our responsibility to check ourselves and each other to eliminate or minimize as many of those views as possible.

And I find it pretty unjustifiable at this crucial juncture in history for people on the left, whether they call themselves Democrats or not, to sit on their hands, claim there's insufficient difference between Democrats and Republicans, or whatever ridiculous excuse they come up with to not form a united front against Lord Dampnut and his kakistocracy.

And precisely none of that justifies actually labelling entire groups of people as the moral equivalent of genocidal anti-Semites, murderers, terrorists and their supporters.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Busted: Scott Walker fell for Prankster posing as David Koch

The Bundy Ranch flashpoint, one Nevadan's perspective

Meet Foster Friess, Billionaire who Bought Iowa for Santorum

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

John Donohue

Become a Fan
Author 79310

(Member since May 27, 2012), 69 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Actually, the term Ctrl-Left is more appropriate.

And yes, there is such a thing. 13 arrested in Berkeley, etc.? I don't need to link, Antifa is no better than the so-called Alt-Right.

>>>> And precisely none of that justifies actually labelling entire groups of people as the moral equivalent of genocidal anti-Semites, murderers, terrorists and their supporters.
So, stop labeling! Or include controlling coercive Progressive radicals.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2017 at 5:11:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Paul from Potomac

Become a Fan
Author 41012
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 1, 2009), 11 fans, 13 articles, 1 quicklinks, 470 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Antifa is a paid subsidiary of Soros, Inc. BLM is not the Bureau of Land Management. Hillbots are social media abominations that follow a phantom of the opera through the basement. The are no liberals or progressives in the DNC, just neoliberals who are, indeed, part of Soros, Inc. and its sister company of neocons. Both are subsidized by fossils and warmongers.

The democrats will face Armageddon in coming elections if they cannot find a unifying essence to follow. There are none in sight.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2017 at 6:09:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
don curry

Become a Fan
Author 47338

(Member since Apr 8, 2010), 357 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The Arising of Pepe the frog. It's true there is no Alt-left, the dull-witted, humorless NYT, as thick and numb as the rest of this left-wing crowd, has fallen into lampooning itself.

Alt-right was a self-description of Paul Gottfried, meaning alternative to the globalist, militaristic neo-cons. Very close to libertarianism.

Condensed, Gottfried's theory holds that America is no longer a republic or a liberal democracy--categories that lost their meaning after the postindustrial explosion of bureaucratic apparatuses transformed the country into a "therapeutic managerial state." Today, we are ruled by a class of managers who dress like bureaucrats but act like priests. This technocratic clerisy justifies its status by enforcing Progressive precepts like multiculturalism and political correctness, which pit different groups against each other as if they were religious edicts.

Alt-right doesn't mean that anymore because, Spencer mentioned it, and Hilary was able, with the collusion of the MSM, to get the ADL to even identify Pepe the frog as a white-supremacist symbol.

You are being pranked. There is an autistic force operating in a parallel universe named the centipedes. (see Ivanka the elf-princess of the centipedes). In World of Warcraft KEK, for LOL, is taken from the Koreans. Kek is also the Egyptian frog god of primordial darkness and now Pepe the frog god of memes. Pay attention and look a little more deeply.

The bus has left without you! (The dance to a free Kekistan)

.youtube.com/watch?v=QzyNbweVPp0

Here is the History of Kekistan:

.youtube.com/watch?v=sL4tM23lNjI

Shandilay Anthem of Kekistan:

.youtube.com/watch?v=FINwufXxaME

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2017 at 7:06:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Richard Pietrasz

Become a Fan
Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007), 10 fans, 2430 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This is a surprising editorial from DailyKos, given their exceptionally strong push to villify Bernie Sanders during the last presidential primary campaign. But then, I remember many of their articles misrepresented the candidates and issues at the time, so it is easy to believe they think they can lure some progressives back into their camp by giving misleading impressions about what they really think about them.

Arabs are Semites, so one must be careful when one uses the term anti-Semitic. It is a warning that the user of the term likely supports the killing of (Muslim) Semites for greed and glory.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2017 at 8:10:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 