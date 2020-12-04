 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H4'ed 12/4/20

NYSE Chairman Should Resign After Being Involved in NYSE Insider Trading Scheme

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments, In Series: NYSE and Insider Trading
Author 519185
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Chuck Epstein

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dec. 2, 2020

CONTACT: Chuck Epstein

Editor

The Progressive Investor

NYSE Chairman Should Resign After Being Involved in Insider Trading Scheme

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA -- A web site that tracks corporate governance and individual investor protection issues is calling for the resignation of the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange after the SEC named him in an unprecedented insider trading scheme along with his wife, a sitting US Senator.

Due to the insider trading charges against NYSE Chairman Jeff Sprecher, Chuck Epstein, the editor of the web site, www.theprogressiveinvestor.org, said these charges taint the exchange's corporate governance standards and have seriously tarnished the NYSE's reputation and self-policing authority.

NYSE chairman Jeff Sprecher is also the founder, chairman, and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange, (ICE), the NYSE's owner.

"As the symbol of American capitalism and the nation's top corporate governance authority, these charges raise issues about conflicts-of-interest, self-dealing, the validity of self-regulation and the exchange's commitment to corporate governance. In its simplest form, these charges present the appearance of impropriety," Epstein said.

"All this has damaged the NYSE's reputation. NYSE-listed companies that value transparency should be very concerned when their shares trade on an exchange whose chairman was even remotely associated with insider trading," according to Epstein.

Epstein, a former NYSE employee, noted the NYSE is a Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO) and can investigate and punish member firms and their top executives without SEC approval. As a publicly-traded company that is owned by ICE, the NYSE must comply with the same standards it applies to its own listed companies.

The US Justice Department dismissed the insider trading charges against the couple, citing they complied with SEC Rule b5-1. This rule allows company insiders to sell a predetermined number of shares at a predetermined time after receiving material non-public information if completed under particular conditions.

"SEC Rule b5-1 may serve a purpose. However, the timing of these trades by Sprecher and his wife, Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, immediately after she attended a confidential Senate briefing on the impact of the COVID virus on the US economy, shows poor judgment," Epstein said.

"Insider trading charges are among the most serious for any director of a publicly-traded company, especially those that involve the NYSE chairman. The people involved in these events have created the perfect storm of money, politics, and the appearance of selective enforcement," Epstein said.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Chuck Epstein Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Chuck Epstein has held senior-level marketing communications positions at the New York Futures Exchange, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Russell Investments, Principal Financial, Zacks Investment Research and Lind-Waldock. He is the author of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "NYSE and Insider Trading"

NYSE's Reputation Suffers When Its Chairman Is Involved In Insider Trading (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/03/2020
View All 2 Articles in "NYSE and Insider Trading"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYSE's Reputation Suffers When Its Chairman Is Involved In Insider Trading

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 