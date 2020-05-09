 
 
NYC Has Cut the Deaths Due to Covid-19 by Nearly 80% in Four Weeks

I realize no one really likes to hear anything positive these days. Or if they do, they'll immediately manage to find some flaw in it and ample reason for another round of self-righteous finger-pointing.

The NY Daily News began its coverage of the pandemic on Tuesday with this:

"New York City's number of deaths from COVID-19 has surpassed 19,000, according to the Health Department.

"Another 198 New Yorkers died Monday, bringing the city's death toll to 19,107."

How's that for sober, sound objective reporting? They don't mention that the week before the number was over 300, and the week before that (I believe) over 500. On April 7th it was over 730.

Yesterday it was 166 (quickly approaching the same number as fatalities due to automotive accidents in the city).

Personally, I think that's phenomenal progress and reason for great hope. NYC has apparently provided an actual model for bringing the situation, as far as infections goes, under control. And, if they could do that (and they have), how beyond imagining is it to believe they will devise a way to continue to bring the number of deaths down, and the city, however gradually, back to economic life?

So... why not cheer, celebrate and build on that?

US Tax Attorney with a somewhat radical political bent.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
