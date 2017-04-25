Refresh  

NYC Gun Permit Scandal: Graft is Inevitable in a Corrupt System

By Thomas Knapp
From commons.wikimedia.org: SigP220-pistol
SigP220-pistol
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))
"Two corrupt cops from the NYPD licensing division were plied with strippers, wined, dined and taken on lavish vacations to Mexico and the Bahamas," reports the New York Daily News. Why? Because in return for nice things, they were allegedly willing to "expedite" the process of applying for and receiving gun permits.

Left unmentioned in the story is the other why. Why would someone be willing to blow that kind of money on gun permits?

Simple: Because New York City's government requires such permits, then makes the process for getting them long (3-6 months), tedious (in addition to the application, up to nine pieces of paperwork and one or more "personal interviews"), expensive (a non-refundable application fee of $340, plus $87 for a fingerprint check) and, worst of all, discretionary. After rolling around in all that red tape, maybe the police bureaucrat "assisting" you doesn't like the way you look that day and it turns out you just wasted a bunch of time and money.

It's unsurprising that a secondary industry would spring up to make the application process easier (although obviously more expensive). It's equally unsurprising that people with more money than time would farm out their permit needs to that industry. And it's not surprising at all that that industry would, if necessary, resort to bribery to deliver the goods.

The US Constitution is crystal clear on the subject at hand: "[T]he right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

Legally conditioning exercise of that right on possession of a permit is most manifestly an infringement.

Additionally, leaving issuance of permits under the clearly unconstitutional scheme to the discretion of bureaucrats is a recipe for both tyranny and corruption.

Finally, as a practical matter, the permit scheme only wastes the time and money -- and places at risk the lives -- of those who choose to be "law-abiding." Criminals who want to carry guns don't apply for permits to do so. They're criminals, remember? They don't care if they're breaking laws, nor do they want their identities tied to the guns they use in the commission of their crimes.

It might be going a bit far to describe cops who "expedite" gun permits in return for cash bribes or favors as heroes. But they're not nearly as corrupt as the system they're accused of subverting. New York City needs to abandon its evil and unconstitutional "gun control" schemes.

http://thegarrisoncenter.org

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.



The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

4 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments

June Genis

June Genis

(Member since Aug 31, 2010)


On one of his Shows John Stossel recounted his "adventure" in applying for an NYC gun permit. After all of the run around his application was denied without further explanation. As I recall his letter just said he didn't qualify.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 25, 2017 at 10:19:59 PM

Larry Kennedy

Author 503307

(Member since Aug 12, 2015)


I'll let someone else argue about the Constitution but I think it's widely recognized that the number one way to make your family safe from gun violence is to NOT have a gun in the home.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 25, 2017 at 10:24:18 PM

Thomas Knapp

Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012)


I suppose that's widely true if by "recognized" you mean "fantasized."

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 25, 2017 at 11:12:11 PM

Larry Kennedy

Author 503307

(Member since Aug 12, 2015)


Just google "safety of gun ownership" and take your pick.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017 at 2:12:39 AM

Kenneth Morris

Author 506896

(Member since Oct 15, 2016)


Although I suspect that I would disagree with the author on many points, I'm pleased to see this article here, where I suspect it runs contrary to the biases of many readers.

Where I suspect I would disagree is about the meaning of the 2nd amendment. At the time it was written, "arms" included knives, while the guns were muskets. I have difficulty extrapolating any constitutional right for the average person to own even 10-shot semiautomatic 9 mm pistols, which nowadays are kind of the minimum.

Also, despite Scalia's creative 150-page interpretation of a comma in the Heller decision, the constitutional right to bear arms is clearly linked to state militias, while the Constitution is chock full of references to militias (and explicitly forbids a standing army). I think the correct constitutional argument would focus on the wrong that was done by nationalizing the state militias and the good that arises when the citizens themselves assume responsibility for both national defense and resistance to tyranny.

But constitutional issues to one side, I favor the right of most people to own a gun. True, it's unwise for many to own one, and carrying is a different story. I also like Canada's greater lenience for long guns than handguns, and frankly don't understand why any average person needs a handgun more than a 6-shot 38 revolver. Weapons inflation concerns me. But it seems wrong for any government to deny or obstruct citizens' access to guns as such.

I'm therefore inclined to agree with the criticism of NYC's obstructionist policies. I live in a country with similar policies, and after spending months jumping through the hoops, I never got my permit. I'm not sure why, but I suspect some bureaucrat goofed. However, I got my gun, just don't know whether it's legal or not. I do know that half the guns in the country are illegal and many people advise not to fool with the permit process but to buy one on the street.

"Sensible gun control," which I favor, has to be coupled with reasonable procedures for people to buy a gun. Indeed, had DC's procedures been reasonable, we never would have gotten this ridiculous Heller decision.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017 at 3:26:31 AM

