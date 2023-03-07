 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

NY Times quoting US officials say pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines no American nationals involved

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
Well the "crock" meter just reached the top. That's when an "official" story is so farfetched it beggars belief.

The New York Times "quoting anonymous US officials" told the paper "Unspecified new intelligence suggests that a pro-Ukrainian group" was behind the September 2022 attack on the Nord Stream pipelines". [1]

These "unnamed sources said they believed the saboteurs were most likely Ukrainian or Russian nationals or some combination of the two" and "that no American or British nationals were involved. They further said thay had no evidence Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky or his top lieutenants were involved or that any Ukrainian officials directed the attack".

No American or British nationals were involved while a pro-Ukrainian group attacked the pipelines. C'mon.

Let's look at what US officials have said about the Nord Stream pipelines:

President Biden said in February days prior to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine told reporters, "If Russia attacks Ukraine there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it. I promise you we'll be able to do it". That's pretty explicit. The operative words being "We will bring an end to it." Not much ambiguity in what Biden said.

Then there's Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledging days after the attack US companies will benefit from it i.e. Europe will now have to rely on US natural gas. Hmm. US companies "benefitting" from the attack.

How about Undersecretary of State Victoria "F--- the EU" Nuland telling a congressional committee it was great that the pipeline debris sat at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Not exactly an admission the US was responsible for the sabotage but certainly glee it was destroyed.

Getting back to the Times story I wonder how long these anonymous sources the Times quoted sat in a room and dreamed it up. It wouldn't even be the stuff for a bad grade B movie.

I guess one would have to expect the US government would deny its involvement as the sabotage of the pipelines was a terrorist attack and if the US found responsible would make it a terrorist state.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Paul Repstock

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 21, 2011)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This is where Oped News needs a "SAD" rating icon! It certainly isn't "Funny" or "Inspiring"!

This latest story displays the arrogance of the Political Class. They know that by publishing such drivel, they provide a cowardly electorate with a Fig Leaf to hide behind.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 7, 2023 at 8:07:14 PM

