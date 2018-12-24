 
 
NY Times Already Smearing Bernie For 2020 ~~~~ Jimmy Dore's Brilliant Analysis

NY Times Already Smearing Bernie For 2020 ~~~~ Jimmy Dore's Brilliant Analysis

By Stephen Fox

opednews.com Headlined to H1 12/24/18

New York Times Goes AFTER Bernie Sanders Head to NordVPN.com/TYT for 75% off a 3-year plan. That's less than 3 dollars a month to protect your internet experience. Sign up today and get 1 month ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Young Turks)   Permission   Details   DMCA

This TYT video above concerns a different subject than Jimmy Dore's brilliant analysis of the flawed slanted coverage at the New York Times, already twisting the facts as we look toward 2020.

Dore goes into a lot of further analysis of how Bernie is being and has been treated by political pundits, journalists, and armchair elitists.

.youtube.com/watch?v=v95ZGyC-ZJQ&feature=share

Eighteen months ago, I went into some detail in two OEN articles about this subject, and they seem quite significant now to analyze.

How and Why to Counter Mainstream Journalist-Apparatchiks Defeatist Trivializing of Bernie's Charismatic Accomplishments

click here

More Intransigent Manipulation of the Truth from the New York Times; Is there an End to Such Perfidy?

click here

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Stephen Fox

I come and go with the NY Times.


In their positive column, we must comment their recent coverage in news articles and in editorial page opinions regarding Facebook's inconsistencies, which have been superb


But when it comes to Bernie, seems like they are up to their old tricks again and again. They just end up looking stupid, but their retain the curried favor of their corporate sponsors and Wall Street titans, like a kind of 21st Century Tammany Hall, all over again....



Corruption, Cartoons, and Communication This is a 10 minute documentary about Thomas Nast and his struggle to bring down the corrupt Boss Tweed in New York. This 10 min doc was created in 2005 ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Sarah Goode) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Monday, Dec 24, 2018 at 2:13:39 PM

Charles Homer

Here is an article that looks at what has happened to the health of democracy in the United States:

click here

We are living in a post-democracy oligarchy.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 24, 2018 at 5:44:14 PM

Evelyn Pringle

Why anyone would support this corrupt bastard Bernie is beyond me after he let Hillary steal the primaries and his donations. When will American voters wake up and realize what is going on here?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 24, 2018 at 6:49:21 PM

