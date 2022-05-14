

Aerial photo of NSA complex, Fort Meade, Maryland

There are times one comes across a pronouncement by an agency of the US government that appears so far-fetched it seems inconceivable it was made public to begin with.

The NSA, National Security Agency has claimed new encryption standards in the US will be "unbreachable" even by its own spies. And "there will be no back doors" meaning the NSA's previous snooping which involved getting into new computers sold-but before they are delivered to the purchaser-the NSA using so called "back door" technology will be able to listen in to everything received and sent out on that computer.

The idea the NSA would now voluntarily and permanently end their snooping through "back doors" would be like an adult believing in the tooth fairy.

C'mon. Edward Snowden in 2013 revealed to the world the NSA spies on every electronic communication of everyone in the world, including Americans. And now the NSA is going to voluntarily give up a favorite tool of theirs. Please.

According to them the intent is to "build trust and confidence". That's laughable in the extreme.

What the NSA actually does is un-Constitutional considering the 4th amendments "unreasonable searches and seizures" clause-not that they'll be held accountable for this breach of law.

