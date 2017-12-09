- Advertisement -

A postcard being sent out in Alabama by the pro-gun lobby doesn't endorse or mention the GOP candidate.

The Alabama Senate race has become a minefield for Republicans, dividing GOP senators who denounced Republican candidate and alleged child molester Roy Moore from the Republican National Committee and President Donald Trump, who are backing Moore. And the NRA, perhaps the biggest outside political player on the right, has quietly entered the race to help Moore.



The NRA's website does not list the Alabama Senate race as a contest in which it is involved, but two days ago, the Center for Public Integrity reported that the NRA was spending $55,000 to send out postcards to boost Moore in the election this Tuesday. Mother Jones has obtained a photo of the postcard the NRA is mailing to its Alabama members. The mailer slams Doug Jones, the Democratic candidate, and does not make a single reference to Moore.

Jones has called himself "a Second Amendment guy," but he has called for moderate gun regulation. "We've got limitations on all constitutional amendments in one form or another," he said in an interview this week. "I want to enforce the laws that we have right now. The biggest issue, I think, that's facing the Second Amendment right now is that we need to make sure we shore up the [National Crime Information Center] system for background checks to both keep guns out of the hands of criminals, but at the same time, cut down on error so that law-abiding citizens can get those." Jones has pointed out that he is a hunter, owns several guns, and wants to make certain regulations are "smart." He also mocked Moore for holding up a tiny pistol at a campaign event. "When you see me with a gun," he said recently. "I'll be climbing in and out of a duck blind, not prancing around on a stage in a cowboy suit."