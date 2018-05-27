Power of Story Send a Tweet        

OpEdNews Op Eds

NFL Moves to Punish Players for Taking a Knee: Enforced Patriotism for a Criminal System Must NOT Be Allowed to Stand!

Colin Kaepernick explains why he won't stand during National Anthem Raw Video - 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick explains why he is refusing to stand during the National Anthem.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: KTVU)

On May 24 the National Football League (NFL) owners voted that their property (a.k.a. the "players") must "stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem." Players can sit out the anthem in the locker room, but those on the field who take a knee won't be allowed to play in the game, and their teams will be fined. This wasn't enough for Donald Trump, who threatened protesting players, "You have to stand proudly for the National Anthem, or you shouldn't be playing; you shouldn't be there. Maybe they shouldn't be in the country..."

Respect the Flag? No Way!

The U.S. flag is soaked with the blood of literally billions of people who have been killed, tortured, and brutally exploited by the U.S. around the world, from the days of slavery and genocide of native people up to today. The anthem and flag celebrate a capitalist-imperialist system of global horrors: wanton murder and brutality by pigs" incarceration of millions" mass deportations" unjust wars, slaughter, and occupations in countless countries over many decades. They represent the mounting U.S. nuclear threats right now against tens of millions of people in Korea and Iran, and all humanity.

Why should anyone respect this rag? It needs to be dis respected a hell of a lot more!

It was damn righteous for Colin Kaepernick to refuse to stand for the anthem, against what he called out as "systemic oppression, specifically police brutality against Black and Brown people." It compelled other NFL players, overwhelmingly Black, but some white players as well, to take a knee--and inspired people across the U.S. and across the world. A whole lot more of this is needed, at sports events and everywhere!

An Orgy of Enforced Patriotism

Protesting players are told that the football field is "not the place for political statements." Bullshit. There's plenty of reactionary, imperialist politics at NFL games: American flags the size of the field, flyovers by fighter jets, players wearing camouflage uniforms to "salute the troops," the Department of "Defense" paying teams to have military personnel seated prominently to get maximum air time.

Kaepernick and other protesting players brought in politics that exposed some of the reality of what this country is all about and expressed their opposition to it. Whatever their individual intentions, their actions punctured the suffocating flag-waving worship of the U.S. and its war machine (a.k.a. "our troops") that poisons every pro football game, and has for years. The NFL and the powers behind them are lashing back--Colin Kaepernick and another protesting player, Eric Reid, both at the peak of their abilities, have been blackballed by the league.

This Ban Must Not Stand!

This battle is not over. Several players have already blasted the owners' decision and Trump's threats. Brandon Marshall of the Denver Broncos called Trump's remark "disgusting because of our First Amendment rights. We have freedom of speech, right? Freedom to protest?"

Everyone who cares about humanity should not only support the players who refuse to stand for the U.S. flag and anthem--they should do the same, and let the world know why! A criminal system that perpetrates horrors on people here and worldwide, then demands absolute obedience and slavish acceptance, deserves absolutely no respect. In fact, it needs to be overthrown.

 

Revolution newspaper/revcom.us, the voice of the Revolutionary Communist Party, provides the foundation, guideline, and organizational scaffolding for the whole process of carrying out our strategy for revolution. Through publishing works of (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010)


  New Content

Yes, it's an outrage. Yes, this punishment and removal of first amendment rights should not stand. Agree that Kaepernick and players taking a knee are heroes to we who know U.S. history for what is is - a bloodthirsty land-grabbing, genocidal, planet killing warmongering lie. Heroes get persecuted in this country,

So... how do we support these players when the NFL itself has turned against them? It is so stupid to not allow them to play; the teams lose AND are fined; then what? The NFL (already a joke) becomes an all white organization with all white teams of players obedient to fuhrer drumpf?

In what ways shall we support the players? Fans take a knee? Write the NFL? Sign petitions? Write drumpf and his greedy minions? Ha ha - as if that would make a difference? Take it to the courts? Maybe. But that takes time, and appeals.

The players can always outfox the rapist-in-chief and the NFL by using body language as protest; as can the fans.

Here are a few suggestions:

1) making a thumbs-down sign

2) turning their backs. If that gets censored, turning to one side. if that gets censored, turn just the head away

3) looking up, or looking down during the anthem

4) two hands on their abdomen, slightly bent over, looking down - as if the pledge hurts their innards and they may have diarrhea at any moment

5) if they are standing together, they could do the "see, hear, and speak no evil" - hands over eyes, ears, and mouths

6) arms crossed over chest in defiance

7)one hand over mouth, one hand over stomach (urge to vomit)

there are many more; I am sure the players are creative people and will continue to find ways to defy dictatorship. There is always/will always/ be a way to be "noncompliant" with dictatorship. This end of empire is all such a fiasco at this point that what's needed now is the courage that these players have shown, and continue to show.

But you seem to forget the brainwashed mob-mentality of the masses these days, who would love to see public lynchings, especially of anyone not "white" or "patriotic" to this fiasco of a killing, land-grabbing, earth-destroying empire of the u.s which doesn't represent Us.

Submitted on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 3:14:40 PM

Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


Reply to b. sadie bailey:   New Content

It would be a mighty statement if the white players followed the black players' lead and they all took a knee or stayed off the field. This is not a black issue only. Domination and violence is coming for all of us.

Power's biggest fear is the people's UNITY.

Sadly, by the looks of it, Power has little to fear.

Submitted on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 3:37:59 PM

