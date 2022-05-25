 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

NATO vs Russia - What Happens Next

By Pepe Escobar (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Russia Ukraine War
Russia Ukraine War
(Image by manhhai)
 

Three months after the start of Russia's Operation Z in Ukraine, the battle of The West (12 percent) against The Rest (88 percent) keeps metastasizing. Yet the narrative - oddly - remains the same.

On Monday, from Davos, World Economic Forum Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab introduced Ukrainian comedian-cum-President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the latest leg of his weapons-solicitation-tour, with a glowing tribute. Herr Schwab stressed that an actor impersonating a president defending neo-Nazis is supported by "all of Europe and the international order."

He means, of course, everyone except the 88 percent of the planet that subscribes to the Rule of Law - instead of the faux construct the west calls a 'rules-based international order.'

Back in the real world, Russia, slowly but surely has been rewriting the Art of Hybrid War. Yet within the carnival of NATO psyops, aggressive cognitive infiltration, and stunning media sycophancy, much is being made of the new $40 billion US 'aid' package to Ukraine, deemed capable of becoming a game-changer in the war.

This 'game-changing' narrative comes courtesy of the same people who burned though trillions of dollars to secure Afghanistan and Iraq. And we saw how that went down.

Ukraine is the Holy Grail of international corruption. That $40 billion can be a game-changer for only two classes of people: First, the US military-industrial complex, and second, a bunch of Ukrainian oligarchs and neo-connish NGOs, that will corner the black market for weapons and humanitarian aid, and then launder the profits in the Cayman Islands.

A quick breakdown of the $40 billion reveals $8.7 billion will go to replenish the US weapons stockpile (thus not going to Ukraine at all); $3.9 billion for USEUCOM (the 'office' that dictates military tactics to Kiev); $5 billion for a fuzzy, unspecified "global food supply chain"; $6 billion for actual weapons and "training" to Ukraine; $9 billion in "economic assistance" (which will disappear into selected pockets); and $0.9 billion for refugees.

US risk agencies have downgraded Kiev to the dumpster of non-reimbursing-loan entities, so large American investment funds are ditching Ukraine, leaving the European Union (EU) and its member-states as the country's only option.

Few of those countries, apart from Russophobic entities such as Poland, can justify to their own populations sending huge sums of direct aid to a failed state. So it will fall to the Brussels-based EU machine to do just enough to maintain Ukraine in an economic coma - independent from any input from member-states and institutions.

These EU 'loans' - mostly in the form of weapons shipments - can always be reimbursed by Kiev's wheat exports. This is already happening on a small scale via the port of Constanta in Romania, where Ukrainian wheat arrives in barges over the Danube and is loaded into dozens of cargo ships everyday. Or, via convoys of trucks rolling with the weapons-for-wheat racket. However, Ukrainian wheat will keep feeding the wealthy west, not impoverished Ukrainians.

Moreover, expect NATO this summer to come up with another monster psyop to defend its divine (not legal) right to enter the Black Sea with warships to escort Ukrainian vessels transporting wheat. Pro-NATO media will spin it as the west being 'saved' from the global food crisis - which happens to be directly caused by serial, hysterical packages of western sanctions.

Poland goes for soft annexation

NATO is indeed massively ramping up its 'support' to Ukraine via the western border with Poland. That's in synch with Washington's two overarching targets: First, a 'long war,' insurgency-style, just like Afghanistan in the 1980s, with jihadis replaced by mercenaries and neo-Nazis. Second, the sanctions instrumentalized to "weaken" Russia, militarily and economically.

Other targets remain unchanged, but are subordinate to the Top Two: make sure that the Democrats are re-elected in the mid-terms (that's not going to happen); irrigate the industrial-military complex with funds that are recycled back as kickbacks (already happening); and keep the hegemony of the US dollar by all means (tricky: the multipolar world is getting its act together).

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst.
 

Lance Ciepiela

Apparently, Russia's Operation Z has quickly morphed into a fierce economic battle between the US 'petrodollar' and Russia's 'ruble'. Russia accepting only 'rubles' for their worldwide sales of their oil, gas, and coal, in lieu of using the US's 'world reserve petrodollar' -

- indeed, 'All Wars Are Bankers Wars'. #WarIsARacket.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 3:47:14 PM

