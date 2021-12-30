NATO: undisciplined soldiers and incompetent commanders

The Bundeswehr decided to dismiss two soldiers from the military service for violation the discipline during their service in the NATO mission in Lithuania. With regard to five more servicemen, an investigation is currently being conducted.

Previously, we already wrote that in April of this year, a party was held in one of Lithuanian hotels with the participation of German soldiers who sang N**i and anti-Semitic songs. At the same time, they ignored the sergeant's requirement to stop. The "alleged sexual violence" was also reported in relation to one of the soldiers.

After the incident, Lithuanian Minister of National Defence Arvidas Anushauskas discussed this situation with ex-German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. Because of the scandal, German soldiers were withdrawn in Germany as part of the investigation.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said that any necessary investigations and proceedings would take place in Germany.

However, Anushauskas said that, despite the unpleasant incident, cooperation with Germany remains one of the most important priorities for Lithuania.

On this occasion, it was said a lot. Such incidents very often take place in NATO troops deployed in the Baltic States, and in general throughout Eastern Europe. However, it is important to say that, these incidents are clear markers that show how the West actually perceives their Eastern "allies".

First of all, such incidents indicate complete incompetence of the commanders, because they are not even able to maintain military discipline in their units.

Then, these incidents indicate that NATO missions in Eastern Europe are nominal. In other words, NATO is not going to defend the Baltic States. They only create the appearance of their presence. Therefore, the personnel is sent to such "important" missions without proper selection. There are even N***s who do not respect locals.

Finally, there is incompetence of the top leadership of Lithuania and other Baltic States, because it is ready to tolerate such a behavior of FOREIGN military in their own country, without respecting its own national Armed Forces.

The Baltic Word