NATO just started its largest air force exercises in its history



Air Defender 23: the largest air force deployment exercise in NATO's history | DW News The German Air Force is facing its biggest challenge in decades: After four years of preparation, the NATO military exercise Air ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: DW News) Details DMCA



Picture of NATO air war games in Germany June 12, 2023

Apparently, "NATO embarked on the largest air force exercises in the alliance's history on Monday amid heightened tensions with Russia over the Ukraine conflict" [1]

The drills are occurring in Germany, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

They're called "Defender 23" and are to last between June 12th and June 23rd. It "will involve some 10,000 service members and 259 aircraft, with 100 planes fielded by the US alone".

Twenty four NATO nations will take part along with Sweden and Japan.

"The focus of the exercises is to optimize and expand cooperation between participating countries, with plans to model a NATO Article 5 assistance scenario."

This clause which "lies at the heart of the US led bloc, stipulates that an attack on one member of the alliance would constitute an attack on all of them".

US Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann put it this way. She "would be pretty surprised if any world leaders was not taking note of what this shows in terms of the spirit of the alliance including Russian President Vladimir Putin".

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).